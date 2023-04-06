Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court refuses to extend death warrant (access required)

By: Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times April 6, 2023

The Arizona Supreme Court denied the Maricopa County Attorney and the crime victim’s motion to extend the execution warrant for Aaron Gunches.
