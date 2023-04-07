Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Feds to pay $233 million for Gila River water conservation, infrastructure (access required)

Feds to pay $233 million for Gila River water conservation, infrastructure (access required)

By: Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times April 7, 2023

The federal government will pay the Gila River Indian Community to leave some of its share of Colorado River water in Lake Mead, as well as funding infrastructure projects to increase wastewater reuse in irrigation.
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hobbs, vetoes, governor, bills

Hobbs vetoes 8 more bills, headed for record number (access required)

Proposals to cut food and rental taxes; a bill banning some messages on highway billboards; a measure to stop unhoused people from camping on streets and sidewalks. They’ve all died on the desk of Gov. Katie Hobbs, who reached a new veto milestone on Thursday morning when she rejected eight bills, bringing her total number of vetoes this year to 37.