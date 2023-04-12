Judge allowing Hamadeh to argue for new trial in fight for AG spot

Abe Hamadeh is going to get a chance to argue that he’s entitled to a new trial in his bid to overturn the results of the election for attorney general.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen set a hearing for May 16 to let Hamadeh’s lawyers present their claim that there is new evidence that some votes were not counted. They also want Jantzen to allow a full inspection of all ballots, something the judge denied when he first ruled in December that Democrat Kris Mayes had won the race.

Nothing in the new order means that the judge ultimately will agree to grant a new trial, much less that he would either declare Hamadeh the winner over Mayes, who has now been in office for 100 days, or require a new election.

Hamadeh’s attorneys contend that problems found during the recount of votes in Pinal County point towards the kinds of things that they believe have gone wrong in an election.

Those problems were unearthed after officials there took a closer look at some of the ballots after a mandatory recount produced 507 ballots that apparently had not been counted the first time around — and after the initial election results were reported and certified.

Hamadeh picked up 392 of those. But it still wasn’t enough to close the gap with Mayes, who was declared the winner by just 280 votes statewide out of more than 2.5 million ballots cast.

Pinal County election officials have since blamed the disparity on human error.

Now the lawyers who represent Hamadeh, the Republican National Committee and two voters want Jantzen, who limited their ballot inspections ahead of the first trial, to reopen the case.

Attorney Tim La Sota specifically said there is reason to believe that Maricopa County did not properly count the votes for Hamadeh.

It all comes down to what was found in Pinal County during that hand recount. That process found voters who marked their choices with an “X” or a slash through the chosen candidates.

Those marks, however, were not recognized by the automatic tallying equipment. But the hand review was able to determine each voter’s intent.

La Sota argues that there are probably Election Day ballots from Maricopa County with similar issues. And he said that can be ascertained only if Jantzen grants a new trial and allows him to examine all ballots to see if there are more votes for Hamadeh than officially recorded.

He also is citing “undervotes,” meaning ballots where people voted for other candidates but seemingly skipped the race for attorney general. There were approximately 90,000 more ballots cast than those who made a choice in that race.

He said only an examination of those ballots will determine if people really skipped that race — the same thing happened in the races for governor and secretary of state — or the machines that counted the ballots simply missed the votes. And if there are missed votes, La Sota argued they are more likely to favor Hamadeh, as Republicans are more likely to turn out on Election Day than Democrats.

That is backed by official returns, which showed those who went to the polls favored Hamadeh by a margin of more than 2-1. It was Mayes’ stronger showing in early ballots that provided the margin of victory.

At the first trial, Jantzen allowed Hamadeh’s legal team to inspect about 2,300 ballots based on laws governing what is allowed in election challenges.

Out of that, the judge concluded, there were just 14 ballots presented where there could be some question of whether a vote should have been counted, whether for Hamadeh or Mayes. These were ballots where the marks made by voters were less than clear.

But Jantzen said that wasn’t enough for him to rule that county election officials, who checked these ballots by hand, did something wrong.

“For the most part, these 14 ballots would be voter error, not filling them out the way the instructions say,” the judge said.

“The bottom line is, you just haven’t proven your case,” he told La Sota, who argued the case in December in the half-day trial. “There isn’t enough information — I don’t think even slight information — the election was done illegally or incorrectly.”

La Sota said he can provide that evidence if allowed to inspect all ballots and present the findings and legal arguments at a new trial.

As to the possibility of ousting Mayes from office, there is precedent for unseating an incumbent.

That occurred in the 1916 race for governor between incumbent Democrat George W.P. Hunt and Republican challenger Thomas E. Campbell.

Campbell was sworn in after the returns gave him a 30-vote edge.

But Hunt refused to leave office while challenging the results, though Campbell did serve as de facto governor in the interim. Ultimately the Arizona Supreme Court, after looking at questions of how people had marked their ballots, installed Hunt in office in late 1917.

“Thus, there are no artificial time restrains on completing the contest process,” La Sota said. “As Pinal County recognized, in circumstances such as these, taking the time to perform a physical inspection of ballots plays a key role in identifying miscounts and ensuring that all votes are properly tabulated.”