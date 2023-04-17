Expelled lawmaker nominated to fill House seat

Republican precinct committeemen in Legislative District 13 chose three candidates Monday night to replace expelled Rep. Liz Harris.

And Harris got the most votes.

She was also the crowd favorite outside the event center in Chandler as a group of protestors demanded she be reinstated, blasted music and banged on windows to disrupt the meeting before police moved in.

The 154 precinct committeemen who were eligible to vote during the meeting – 119 of which were present and 35 proxies – also chose Julie Willoughby, who Harris beat in the 2022 General Election by 270 votes, and political newcomer Steve Steele.

The committeemen used a sequential runoff election system in which candidates needed 78 votes to advance as a nominee. Harris got 107.

Several committeemen said they were frustrated at having to nominate three candidates because Harris was already elected by the district.

Monday night’s voting came after committeemen voted to oust the media from the room. Reporters were allowed to return after candidates gave their speeches.

AZGOP Chairman Jeff DeWit said he was against the decision and told the committeemen the meeting needed to be transparent.

DeWit said he called an attorney for the party seeking legal counsel on the “gray area” of kicking media members out of a meeting where elected committeemen had a statutory duty to elect nominees, and he made the decision to allow reporters back in.

“We erred on the side of caution,” DeWit said.

Reporters were not allowed in the room during Harris’ speech.

Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, spoke at the meeting and said the time commitment to be a state legislator is high and warned potential nominees to carefully consider their interest.

“The decision that those who are interested in the office is important also,” Mesnard said. “This is not a lottery ticket.”

Now the decision between Harris, Willoughby, and Steele rests with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. The board will appoint one of them to replace Harris and fill the vacant LD13 seat in the House.

The House voted to expel Harris on April 12 after the House Rules Committee found she engaged in disorderly behavior. Harris invited a speaker to a March 30 joint elections committee hearing who accused several elected officials and private citizens of criminal activity.