Odds against Harris to regain House seat

The question of whether expelled lawmaker Liz Harris can legally regain her seat weighs against her despite Legislative District 13 Republican precinct committeemen giving her the most votes among three nominees.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will decide who will fill the vacant LD13 seat, but Supervisor Steve Gallardo said it’s “very hard” for him to believe that Harris could get three of the five supervisor’s votes, and he questioned whether it’s even legal for Harris to retake the seat.

The committeemen also nominated Julie Willoughby, who lost to Harris in the 2022 General Election by 270 votes, and political newcomer Steven Steele at the April 17 committeemen meeting in Chandler.

Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, voted against expelling Harris but also wrote in a series of tweets that he thought it was “extremely unlikely” under Arizona law that Harris could be allowed to rejoin the House this session.

Heap, a constitutional attorney, said he came to his conclusion after speaking with other attorneys and reviewing Arizona law, which implies that an expelled member can’t serve as their own replacement. Since this has never happened in Arizona’s history there is no precedent.

“So Liz retaking her seat is extremely improbable but not entirely impossible,” Heap wrote.

That leaves the choice likely to be Willoughby, Steele said. He told the Arizona Capitol Times Tuesday that he hasn’t even thought of any plans as a legislator because he believes the odds of him getting picked by the Maricopa Board of Supervisors are low since he’s a complete unknown.

“It would surprise the hell out of me,” Steele said, on if he’s the board’s choice.

Willoughby did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Harris ran in 2022 on election integrity and often spread debunked election conspiracies, which ultimately led to her expulsion after she invited a speaker to a joint Elections Committee hearing in February who accused lawmakers of engaging in criminal activity.

Steele said he’s spoken with Harris “once or twice,” but didn’t have any real relationship with her.

Willoughby, an ER trauma nurse, ran with Harris during the 2022 general election and they were featured in co-campaign ads in the district during the election cycle. She contributed $3,900 to Harris’ campaign to pay for joint road signs, yard signs and text messages.

Harris and Willoughby were often seen speaking at campaign events together during the election cycle. Their district is also represented by Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, and the two Republicans tried to counter Democrats’ single-shot strategy in the district.

Willoughby referenced this during her speech to LD13 precinct committeemen on April 17. She pitched her candidacy to them and suggested she’s a good fit for the seat as they look to the next election in 2024 to try to elect another Republican in Pawlik’s seat. Willoughby also said she’s the only Republican candidate who’s filed to run for the seat in 2024 and spoke about her commitment for the position this year and following years.

“I’m not here to fill this vacancy. I’m here to serve you and advocate for you as many times as I can,” Willoughby told the crowd. “We have to look past just what we’re doing right now.”

Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez contributed reporting to this article.

