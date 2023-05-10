$17.8 b budget proposal clears House; on to Gov. Hobbs

The $17.8 billion budget package that lawmakers fast-tracked through the Legislature is on its way to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk after it passed the House Wednesday.

While many House Democrats criticized elements of the budget and the process in which it was negotiated and moved through the Legislature, more than half of them supported the deal and referenced record-level spending into housing and education.

All of the 16 budget bills received at least two-thirds of support in the House. Members passed the first spending bill 47-12 as 16 Democrats joined the entire Republican caucus in passing the bill.

“This budget before us is far from perfect, but I assure you it looked radically different two weeks ago,” Minority Leader Andres Cano, D-Tucson, said.

Cano credited legislative Democrats for getting several major items into the budget including the $150 million appropriation for the Housing Trust Fund. He also said there was no additional ongoing or one-time funding for public schools before legislative Democrats got to the negotiating table and they also pushed to preemptively waive the Aggregate Expenditure Limit next year.

Both Cano and Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria, called the budget a compromise. While Cano said he and other Democrats are disappointed with the final product, there are still items that both parties are happy with, and he voted in favor of the package to keep a promise that he would work towards a bipartisan agreement.

But other Democrats stood firm in their opposition to the budget because of how it was negotiated and how it moved through a House Appropriations Committee hearing under a single mass vote without any public comment. Some criticized Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office for its part in negotiations.

“What is the point of holding the governship? Why did we all work to get Hobbs into office and we’re still short,” said Rep. Cesar Aguilar, D-Phoenix. “It is not a Democratic budget, but instead a Republican budget,” he added.

Cano said Legislative Democrats were “shut out” for most of the negotiations.

“We could’ve had more yes votes if the governor’s office brought us in four months ago instead of asking us to rubber stamp the budget two weeks ago,” he said.

The budget package contains Republican priorities including a $260 million one-time tax rebate and a several smaller projects requested by individual legislators for their districts such as a near $90 million project to expand Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.

Republicans also got to keep the Empowerment Scholarship Account program intact, which Democrats objected to and said the growing enrollment of the program will “bankrupt” the state. House leaders announced Wednesday that a committee will be created this year to examine ESA administration and ensure the program is appropriately managed.

Toma said it was “disingenuous” for criticism of the ESA program to be brought into this year’s budget since the program was implemented into law in 2022. He also defended the $600 million that will be needed to pay for school vouchers and said that’s a small part of overall education spending.

“This is a very small percentage of (K-12 funding),” Toma said. “Why would 55,000 families choose this option as the best fit for their children. I trust parents,” he added.

While Republicans said there were parts of the budget they didn’t like and their members also didn’t provide the amount of input they wanted to, they were proud of the package. Every Republican in the House and Senate voted to pass the budget.

“It’s another balanced budget that we should be really proud of,” said Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria. “It’s another budget that Democrats and Republicans worked together on at all different levels to get done and allow this to happen today.”

About 12 hours earlier than when the House started voting on budget bills at 1 p.m., Senators were discussing the budget in the middle of the night. The budget package passed similarly to the House vote, with the principal spending bill passing 25-5 at 4:30 a.m.

Now the budget moves to Hobbs’ desk where she will likely sign it into law. Republicans have said the budget was largely negotiated between Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, Toma and Hobbs, and the House rejected amendments that weren’t approved by the three before they started voting on budget bills.

Christian Slater, a spokesman for Hobbs, told the Arizona Capitol Times that Hobbs was happy with the budget deal and convinced some Democrats to flip their votes.

