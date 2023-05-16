Hamadeh’s attorneys say judge ‘would have ruled differently’ if could have shown more evidence

In a hearing today on a motion for a new trial, attorneys for Abe Hamadeh, an unsuccessful attorney general candidate, said a Mohave County Superior Court judge “would have ruled differently” in his election contest if they could have presented additional evidence.

But counsel for Attorney General Kris Mayes argued the evidence Hamadeh’s legal team refers to is still not in their possession and will only come about through a “fishing expedition,” outside the bounds of caselaw and statutes governing election contests.

Hamadeh contested the results of the 2022 election in December, though saw his claim thrown out as his attorney conceded they did not have the evidence to “sustain” the challenge.

Now, Hamadeh is asking the same judge to order a new trial and allow a count of 76,000 undervotes in the race.

The count between Hamadeh and Mayes was thin to begin with and narrowed to just over 280 votes after the statewide recount revealed a vote discrepancy in one county.

Jennifer Wright, attorney for Hamadeh, argues for a new trial as she claims, “newly discovered evidence,” will lead to enough votes to unseat Mayes and declare Hamadeh the “constitutionally and democratically elected attorney general.”

Wright said, based on canvasses and some assumptions from certain counties, there are “upwards of 76,000 votes” recorded as undervotes in the attorney general’s race.

She cited the ballots inspected at the first round of trial in which they found 14 votes out of about 2,000 going to Hamadeh in undervotes, which equated to a 0.61% misread rate.

Extrapolating off that, she claims there may be 466 or more votes in the attorney general’s race, which exceeds the 280-vote margin between Mayes and Hamadeh.

And in contending with the strict timelines set on election contests, Wright also heavily relies on Hunt v. Campbell, a 1916 Arizona Supreme Court case which switched the candidate in the governor’s office more than a year after the election.

“The court continued… because it was important to get it right,” Wright said.

Attorney for Mayes, Alexis Danneman, said, “Plaintiffs spent most of their argument urging this court to consider various so-called facts, most of which are just opinion and testimony of their counsel, not actual evidence.”

Danneman argues the new trial and request for a count of undervotes “directly conflicts” with election contest statutes and Hamadeh’s counsel had “no proof when they filed the contest, no proof for their claims at trial… and no proof now.”

“Their argument before this court boils down to ‘this election was close, if you let us keep looking, we might find something,’” Danneman said.

She also said they placed too much weight on Hunt v. Campbell and noted the deadlines currently governing election contests did not exist then.

Wright argues the caselaw and state constitution “demands” previously uncounted votes “erroneously marked as undervotes,” be counted, despite election contest timelines.

Judge Lee Jantzen said he would issue a ruling on the new trial sometime in “the next couple weeks.”