In very volatile political climate, facts matter

When members of Congress vote, it is important you and your family are their no. 1 priority! (Deposit Photos)

When members of Congress vote, it is important you and your family are their no. 1 priority! Do the votes from your congressmen and women benefit and make your life better? Are you voting for a person who cares about you or a party that puts their political agenda above all else?

For example, Congressman David Schweikert keeps CD1 constituents informed several times a month with a newsletter sharing his Congressional presentations. He confronts issues by expounding on his views, then concludes each letter by blasting Democrats for all the ills of the country. After convincing his district that his solutions will resolve each problem, he votes AGAINST helping Arizonans time and time again.

Congressman David Schweikert supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Limit, Save, Grow Act 2023, the Republican answer to not defaulting on the debt.

Unfortunately, the Republican proposal will jeopardize medical care for veterans, seniors, children, and those from lower income communities. The Republican bill will do harm and gravely thwart Social Security and Medicare assistance programs in ARIZONA. Make no mistake, cutting much needed social programs will create havoc for those who need help the most.

The McCarthy proposal seems to take pleasure in making sharp cuts to the President’s budget while assuring corporate America and the wealthy will lose little, if anything.

To reiterate, the Limit, Save, Grow Act 2023 will mean fewer federal grant dollars for ARIZONA and it will jeopardize transportation, safety and infrastructure, as well as raise the cost of-living expenses, threaten Medicare, Social Security, education, healthcare coverage, educational expenses and medical treatments, and deny Arizonans access to workforce development services. These are just a few of the ramifications from the suggested Republican Bill.

ARIZONA has a water, housing, immigration, drug, and education crisis, yet ARIZONA Republicans in Washington are more interested in investigating investigations rather than putting the people as their first priority.

Republicans say they will prevent the United States from defaulting on the debt, which is money already allocated and spent. When former President Trump was in office, the Republicans never questioned raising the debt at any cost!

How hypocritical is this now?

If Republicans allow a default to happen, millions of Americans will suffer beyond repair.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale