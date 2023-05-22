fbpx

In very volatile political climate, facts matter

Guest Opinion//May 22, 2023

Home>Letters>

In very volatile political climate, facts matter

Congress, Schweikert, Arizonans

When members of Congress vote, it is important you and your family are their no. 1 priority! Congressman David Schweikert supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Limit, Save, Grow Act 2023, the Republican answer to not defaulting on the debt. Unfortunately, the GOP proposal will jeopardize medical care for veterans, seniors, children, and those from lower income communities. (Deposit Photos)

In very volatile political climate, facts matter

Guest Opinion//May 22, 2023

When members of Congress vote, it is important you and your family are their no. 1 priority! Do the votes from your congressmen and women benefit and make your life better? Are you voting for a person who cares about you or a party that puts their political agenda above all else?

For example, Congressman David Schweikert keeps CD1 constituents informed several times a month with a newsletter sharing his Congressional presentations. He confronts issues by expounding on his views, then concludes each letter by blasting Democrats for all the ills of the country. After convincing his district that his solutions will resolve each problem, he votes AGAINST helping Arizonans time and time again.

Congressman David Schweikert supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Limit, Save, Grow Act 2023, the Republican answer to not defaulting on the debt.

Unfortunately, the Republican proposal will jeopardize medical care for veterans, seniors, children, and those from lower income communities. The Republican bill will do harm and gravely thwart Social Security and Medicare assistance programs in ARIZONA. Make no mistake, cutting much needed social programs will create havoc for those who need help the most.

The McCarthy proposal seems to take pleasure in making sharp cuts to the President’s budget while assuring corporate America and the wealthy will lose little, if anything.

To reiterate, the Limit, Save, Grow Act 2023 will mean fewer federal grant dollars for ARIZONA and it will jeopardize transportation, safety and infrastructure, as well as raise the cost of-living expenses, threaten Medicare, Social Security, education, healthcare coverage, educational expenses and medical treatments, and deny Arizonans access to workforce development services. These are just a few of the ramifications from the suggested Republican Bill.

ARIZONA has a water, housing, immigration, drug, and education crisis, yet ARIZONA Republicans in Washington are more interested in investigating investigations rather than putting the people as their first priority.

Republicans say they will prevent the United States from defaulting on the debt, which is money already allocated and spent. When former President Trump was in office, the Republicans never questioned raising the debt at any cost!

How hypocritical is this now?

If Republicans allow a default to happen, millions of Americans will suffer beyond repair.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

 

 

g
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

sexual assault, Ruth Place, survivors,

You, too, can help make a difference!

Arizona’s National Council of Jewish Women will soon offer a much needed pathway to recovery. This social j[...]

May 4, 2023
diversity, inclusion, Scottsdale Unified School District, school board, White Nationalist

Some issues must be repeated again and again

Might I suggest to those of you who do not like public school education or refuse to respect teachers and admi[...]

April 21, 2023
equity, gender rights, abortion, National Council of Jewish Women

Very special woman passionate about advocating for diverse communities

Readers, your day will be brightened by meeting Civia Tamarkin, an amazing woman, who not only talks the talk [...]

March 21, 2023
tolerance, SUSD, Kavanagh, Menzel, Kolodin, Chaplik, lawmakers

Educating the public on dangers of trying to oust school superintendents

A compassionate, heartfelt message that Scottsdale Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel made in 2019 has been gross[...]

March 9, 2023
Board of Education, ESAs

Speak out against critics, support Scottsdale schools superintendent

After attending the Feb. 21 SUSD Governing Board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Scott Menzel should take pride in[...]

March 2, 2023
Ability360, Medicare Advantage, disabilities, independent living

Cuts to Medicare Advantage would harm Arizonans with disabilities

Those of us at Ability360 ask that the Biden administration reject cuts to Medicare Advantage and continue to [...]

February 20, 2023

Featured News

water deal, Arizona, drought, Colorado River

Arizona, California, Nevada reach agreement on Colorado River water conservation[...]

22/5/2023

Navajo leaders seek tribal members caught up in sober-living Medicare scam in Ar[...]

20/5/2023
Petersen, Toma, Hobbs, budget, legislature, bills, compromise

Petersen praises Hobbs for budget negotiations

20/5/2023
Lake, election contest, Maricopa County, trial, closing arguments, governor, signature verification

Lake’s attorneys argue more than 270k signatures county verified in less t[...]

19/5/2023
Lake, trial, Hobbs, governor, Trump, election deniers

Judge declines motion by defendants to dismiss count in second day of Lake trial

18/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Rio Verde, Hobbs, Griffin, veto, Scottsdale

Hobbs vetoes proposal to resume Scottsdale water services to Rio Verde 

22/5/2023
Hobbs, veto, pronouns, transgender students

Hobbs vetoes controversial student pronouns bill, other legislation

22/5/2023
election equipment, Borrelli, Twitter, resolution, secretary of state

Toothless resolution on elections equipment flagged for supervisors

22/5/2023
light rail, transportation, recess, budget, housing, Hobbs, House, Senate, Tempe

Lawmakers take long break – key bills await action

18/5/2023
photo radar, Chaplik, police, traffic laws

GOP lawmakers push photo radar ban

18/5/2023