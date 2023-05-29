fbpx

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

The Associated Press//May 29, 2023

Home>courts>

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

plea agreement, mother, Flagstaff, murder

An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food. (Deposit Photos)

Mother pleads guilty after Arizona boy starves to death

The Associated Press//May 29, 2023

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona mother has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges stemming from the death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food.

Elizabeth Archibeque reached a plea agreement with prosecutors this month, the Arizona Daily Sun reported Saturday.

Archibeque will be sentenced later this summer. The terms of the plea agreement state that she will not be eligible for probation, and if sentenced to life in prison, she will not be eligible for any kind of parole or work release.

She was charged along with the boy’s father, Anthony Martinez, and grandmother, Ann Martinez. The cases were being tried separately.

An autopsy found the boy, Deshaun Martinez, died of starvation in March 2020. Authorities had said he weighed just 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms) — well below average for his age.

The boy’s parents initially attributed their son’s malnourished state to a medical condition and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills. Eventually, they told police they kept Deshaun and his older brother in a closet for 16 hours a day and gave them little to eat. The brother survived.

Police said the boys’ confinement was punishment for stealing food while the parents slept.

o
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Phoenix faces dueling lawsuits over homeless crisis as advocates scramble for more shelter

Phoenix is facing dueling lawsuits as it tries to manage a crisis of homelessness that has converted its downt[...]

May 27, 2023
polygamous sect, Warren Jeffs, FLDS, kidnapping, arraignment

Members of polygamous group to appear in court on child sex abuse charges

Members of a small polygamous group accused of child sex abuse of underage girls who the group's leader claime[...]

May 26, 2023
Lake, Finchem, sanctions, attorney

Attorney asks judge not to find him financially liable for sanctions tied to Lake and Finchem’...

Nationally known constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz pleaded with a federal judge in Phoenix on Wednesday no[...]

May 25, 2023
first-degree murder, trail, Maricopa County Attorney's Office, Zion William Teasley

Ex-convict charged with 1st-degree murder in death of woman on desert trail

An ex-convict has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a woman who was attacked from [...]

May 22, 2023
Lake, election contest, Maricopa County, trial, closing arguments, governor, signature verification

Lake’s attorneys argue more than 270k signatures county verified in less than three seconds

A judge heard closing arguments from counsel for failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, as well as Maricopa[...]

May 19, 2023
deadly crash, Buckeye, Las Vegas, trial

Trial delayed for driver held since 2015 in deadly Las Vegas Strip pedestrian crash

The trial was delayed Thursday for a woman who has been in state psychiatric care for more than seven years af[...]

May 18, 2023

Featured News

resignation, Hobbs, Allie Bones

Hobbs’ top aide resigns, Campbell floated as potential chief of staff 

26/5/2023
Pinal County, elections, ballots, VoteBeat, Cyber Ninjas, ballots

After botching election results, Arizona county wants to try hand-counting ballo[...]

26/5/2023
water cutbacks, Arizona

Arizona gets hit hardest in Colorado River plan

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
transgender girls sports, Horne, AIA, UA

Former US swimming star, Horne voice concerns about transgender sports participa[...]

24/5/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Bibles, Stahl-Hamilton, House, ethics, members lounge

Ethics panel reviews complaint in Bible brouhaha

26/5/2023
Covid, Senate panel, Shamp, Will Humble

Panelists make outrageous claims in conservative Covid committee 

25/5/2023
court, trial, Hobbs, commission

Senate committee votes to hold Hobbs’ nominee to trial court commission

25/5/2023
LD26, candidates, Maricopa County, House, Senate

Maricopa County officials hope to fill vacant House seat before Legislature reco[...]

24/5/2023
Hobbs, vetoes

Hobbs vetoes mainly partisan bills, draws ire for nixing elections legislation 

24/5/2023