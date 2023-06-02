Supervisor Bill Gates says he’s not running for re-election

fbpx

The Associated Press//June 2, 2023

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who worked to bat down election misinformation and a hostile political landscape in 2020 and 2022, said on June 1, 2023 that he will not seek re-election. (Photo by Pexels)

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates, who worked to bat down election misinformation and a hostile political landscape in 2020 and 2022, announced Thursday that he’s not running for re-election.

In a statement, Gates said he intends to “pursue other interests and opportunities” but will fulfill the remainder of his term.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors then Chairman Bill Gates talks during a news conference at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix on Nov. 10, 2022. Gates, now a member but not chairman of the board of supervisors, said on June 1, 2023, that he will not run for re-election. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gates, a Republican, has a wife and three daughters.

He said it’s been an honor to serve 13 years on the Phoenix City Council and the county Board of Supervisors.

“At the city of Phoenix, I cut through the bureaucracy and helped shape a more efficient and responsive government operation,” Gates said in a statement. “At Maricopa County, I kept government lean, taxes low, supported our most vulnerable residents, and told the truth about our elections in the face of false information.”

In 2020, Maricopa County landed in the national spotlight while certifying results amid false claims that the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump. The following year, it underwent an “audit” pushed by Republicans in the state Senate, which ended with a report validating President Joe Biden’s win.

Last November, Gates and other Maricopa County election officials aggressively batted down rumors and slanted or false claims as vote counting came under intense scrutiny in the battleground state.

