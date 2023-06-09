Department of Education evaluating two investigations reported to Empower Hotline

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne, pictured here, revealed on June 8, 2023 that the Empower Hotline, a tipline for reporting “critical race theory,” as well as “gender ideology, social emotional learning, or inappropriate sexual content,” only has two active investigations. (Photo courtesy of Tom Horne via Cronkite News)

The Empower Hotline, a tipline for reporting “critical race theory,” as well as “gender ideology, social emotional learning, or inappropriate sexual content,” only has two active investigations, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne revealed the department remains limited in the legal and material action it can take in remedying a claim beyond reaching out to districts to dissuade them from continuing to use materials deemed inappropriate by the department.

He said, “I don’t know that we would have the power to force them. Right now, we’re trying to find out what the facts are. And publicize the facts and let people know why the hotline is beneficial.”

But some school districts say the department is not publicizing the facts at all, nor were they in communication about the complaints before making them public.

ADE set up the Empower Hotline in March.

The department estimated it has received about 30,000 “crank phone calls” and did not share the number of contacts constituting a legitimate complaint, nor the number of calls and emails received in total.

Instead, in a press conference on June 8, Horne cited a handful of examples of complaints sent to the hotline, alongside a posterboard displaying Arizona’s Parents Bill of Rights.

One employee is currently tasked with sifting through calls and emails, and Horne said there was no formal process or internal policies governing how they determine whether a complaint is legitimate or not.

A spokesperson for the department said there are two “investigations” into Mesa Public Schools and Catalina Foothills School District.

The department’s main examples hailed from Mesa Public Schools. One was a slide from teacher professional development that mentioned “white supremacy,” in discussing racial trauma.

The department also cited a vocabulary list training with terms like “unconscious bias,” “neurodiverse,” and “nonbinary,” as well as the district’s “Support Plan for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students.”

Andi Fourlis, superintendent of Mesa Public Schools, said she had spoken with deputy superintendent Sid Bailey about the training and the vocabulary list, but not about their transgender support plan.

Fourlis said the “white supremacy” slide was for a teacher training on trauma-informed care. She said the training was referred to the district by the department and administered by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Teachers were paid to attend the training, but it was not mandatory. And she said since speaking with ADE, the county had revised the training.

Fourlis also said the training on vocabulary was from the 2020-21 school year. And though they had not been in contact with the department over the transgender support plan, she said it was a parent-involved process.

“Mesa Public Schools is committed to partnering with parents and following all legislative guidelines set forth by our state government,” Fourlis said.

The “investigation” into Catalina Foothills School District cites a spreadsheet which lists students’ preferred names and pronouns and asks if it is OK to share responses with the students’ parents.

Julie Farbarik, spokesperson for Catalina Foothills School District, said in an email, “This is news to us. We have not been in any discussion with ADE on this topic.”

Horne also claimed a LGBTQ student group at Casteel High School in Chandler circulated parental emancipation paperwork.

Stephanie Ingersoll, communications director for Chandler Unified School District, said in an email, “The district has not received information nor communication on this matter from the Department of Education.”

Horne brought in two members of the Scottsdale Unified School Board who voted against a curriculum that had learning modules covering protesting and activism, though the curriculum was approved by the three other members of the board.

Amy Carney, one of the SUSD board members, said she did not like the fact schools are “hiding” curriculum. But there is an Arizona law that directs school boards to adopt policies upholding “the parent’s right to inspect the school district policies and curriculum.”

Rep. Justin Heap, R-Mesa, also spoke at the press conference and noted his bill, House Bill 2786, which would make teacher training material public as well, though he agreed it was likely to be vetoed by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

The main statute Horne relies on is a provision in the state’s Parent Bill of Rights which holds, “any attempt to encourage or coerce a child to withhold information from the child’s parents is grounds for discipline of an employee of the state.”

Horne said they could refer a teacher to the State Board of Education, which handles disciplinary complaints against teachers and ultimately decides how to proceed.

Though Sean Ross, executive director of the State Board of Education, clarified that the board’s investigative unit only deals with more severe allegations against educators, such as physical abuse, sexual abuse, drug and alcohol abuse, or other related issues.

The department has not yet referred any complaints to the board, according to a spokesperson for ADE.