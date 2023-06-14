fbpx

GOP feuding ends, House returns to work with votes on guns, gas stoves

Liam Coates Cronkite News//June 14, 2023

Home>Recent news>

GOP feuding ends, House returns to work with votes on guns, gas stoves

Biggs, gas stove bill, U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert, was outspoken in his criticism of House leaders last week as he voted to block legislative action. He did not comment on June 13, however, as he reversed that vote, though. (File photo by Alexis Waiss/Cronkite News)

GOP feuding ends, House returns to work with votes on guns, gas stoves

Liam Coates Cronkite News//June 14, 2023

The U.S. House resumed work Tuesday after a weeklong pause when 11 Republicans, including two from Arizona, backed away from obstruction aimed at GOP leaders, clearing the way for votes to block regulations on guns and gas stoves.

It’s not clear what concessions the Republican rebels – including Reps. Andy Biggs of Gilbert and Eli Crane of Oro Valley – extracted from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was the target of their votes last week that brought the House to a halt.

But all 11 voted in line with fellow Republicans Tuesday, clearing the way for more votes, including the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act that prevents the federal government from implementing new restrictions on such stoves.

That measure passed 248-180, with 29 Democrats crossing the aisle, including Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Phoenix. The House is scheduled to vote on another gas-stove bill Wednesday, this one sponsored by Rep. Debbie Lesko, D-Peoria.

“I never would have thought that I would need to introduce legislation to protect American’s kitchen appliances,” Lesko said during floor debate on her bill. “But this only goes to show how out of touch this administration’s policies have become.”

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., responded with disbelief.

“Let’s set the record straight with a little reality,” he said, quoting a survey that showed 3 in 5 Americans support more efficient appliances. Lesko’s bill, he said, was “putting politics over people” and showed the Republicans only wanted to “prop up their polluter friends.”

Pallone said that Republicans “think they can do the math, conduct the analysis and reach conclusions better than the subject-matter experts,” but that the government doesn’t work that way. It relies on experts employed by departments to make those decisions, he said.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., was similarly exasperated.

“When I first heard about the Save Our Stoves Act, I thought it was a joke,” she said. “But it turns out the joke is on me because here I am debating it.”

While Democrats stressed that there are more pressing issues to deal with, Lesko said Republicans want to move on to them but the Biden administration forced their hand by “going after our gas stoves.”

Lesko’s bill would bar the Department of Energy from implementing efficiency standards that “would result in the unavailability of a product on account of the type of fuel” it uses. The bill approved Tuesday would prohibit the Consumer Product Safety Commission from regulating gas stoves or declaring them hazardous.

The controversy began in January when CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said in an interview that “every option is on the table” when it comes to reducing indoor air pollution, and that emissions from gas stoves have been linked to increased childhood asthma.

Trumka’s comments inflamed conservative lawmakers, who railed against what they called federal overreach, saying a ban would disproportionately affect low-income people. The CPSC, Biden administration and Democrats all insist that they have no intention of banning gas stoves.

About 30% of homes in Arizona use a natural gas stove, according to the Energy Information Administration. The fuel is most popular in California, where 70% of homes use natural gas in their cooking.

Even though every Republican voted for the Tuesday’s gas-stove bill, that was not the case last week when House conservatives blocked the bill with a procedural vote.

The 11 rebels said at the time that they were angry with the debt-limit bill McCarthy negotiated with the White House that headed off a potential default by the U.S. government. That deal turned fractures within the GOP into chasms and delayed last week’s vote until today, when it became a bellwether for Republican unity.

Neither Biggs nor Crane responded to requests for comment on why they changed their votes this week.

 

P
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

fake sober living homes, Navajo Nation, Phoenix,

Hundreds of tribal members, mostly Navajo, living on Phoenix streets amid fake sober home crackdown

Navajo law enforcement teams made contact with several hundred Native Americans from various tribes who are li[...]

June 13, 2023
Border Patrol, lawsuit, deaths, detention, border, Title 42, Biden administration, mothers

US administration argues against trial in case of Trump-era family separations at border

Despite President Joe Biden's loathing of his predecessor's practice of separating migrant families at the U.S[...]

June 13, 2023
Phoenix, Mayor Kate Gallego, U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, heat-associated deaths,

Arizona officials petition for federal aid in extreme heat situations

To curb the rise in heat-associated deaths, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has made efforts to provide assistance [...]

June 12, 2023
plane crash, Falcon Field Airport, National Transportation Safety Board

Authorities trying to determine cause of small plane crash that killed 2 in Arizona

Federal authorities are trying to determine why a small plane crashed into a mountain in central Arizona, kill[...]

June 12, 2023
Deb Haaland, Navajo,

Protest derails planned celebration of 20-year ban on oil drilling

It was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, after her agency spent ma[...]

June 12, 2023
HIV, Mayes

Mayes: Ruling dropping preventive drugs from insurance would be devastating

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes vowed Thursday to “fight like heck” against a federal court ruling tha[...]

June 9, 2023

Featured News

Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Senate, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Freedom Caucus, Nick Ponder, Sundareshan, Anna Hernandez

Final housing reform effort dies

13/6/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Kolodin, Wadsack, Navajo Nation,

One Rio Verde plan dies, another advances 

12/6/2023
Lake, judges, courts, election litigation, retention

Politics, election denial encroaching on judiciary

8/6/2023
Jack Daniel's, Bad Spaniels, U.S. Supreme Court, trademark,

Supreme Court rules Arizona firm infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademark

8/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023
guilty plea, elections, Maricopa County, Iowa, Arizona

Ex-teacher faces possible prison for threatening Rogers

31/5/2023