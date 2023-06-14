Health records vindicate Arizona tamale vendors

Home cooking scares Arizona health officials, but real-world evidence should put them at ease. A new investigation finds no confirmed illnesses related to homemade meals or snacks sold in the seven states with the broadest laws. (Photo by Pexels)

Home cooking scares Arizona health officials, but real-world evidence should put them at ease. A new investigation finds no confirmed illnesses related to homemade meals or snacks sold in the seven states with the broadest laws.

Zero. Zilch. Nada.

The data undercut safety arguments against “cottage food,” which refers to homemade food prepared for sale. Alarmists must rely instead on hypothetical worst-case scenarios as a substitute for evidence of actual harm. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs took this approach when she vetoed House Bill 2509, the so-called “tamale bill,” on April 18.

The bipartisan measure would have broadened Arizona’s cottage food law, which currently limits homemade food sales to shelf-stable products like cookies, breads and jams. The expanded menu would have included acidified foods like pickles and canned vegetables, perishable foods like cheesecakes and fresh salsas, and meal items, including meals containing meat.

Many vendors already sell these items in Arizona, but they operate on the black market. Instead of promoting their businesses in the open, they must keep a low profile to avoid notice from health inspectors—who could show up and issue fines they cannot afford to pay. State Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, says leaving these people in the shadows essentially criminalizes poverty.

Hobbs blocked the reform anyway, citing the risk of foodborne illness in her veto letter. Our public interest law firm, the Institute for Justice, decided to test the claim. All 50 states and Washington, D.C., allow some form of cottage food sales, but we focused on locations with laws that most closely match the proposed Arizona reforms.

Those locations are California, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming. All of these states allow the sale of perishable items that require time and temperature controls for safety, including snacks and meals. Some of these states also allow the sale of homemade meat products like tamales.

Montana reported seven illnesses from raw milk, but nothing related to the types of cottage food that would have been allowed in Arizona. Public records in the other six states show no confirmed illnesses related to cottage food.

People working in their own kitchens can handle perishable foods responsibly. California chef Elijah Brown understands why. He sells homemade coleslaw, mashed potato balls, tacos, briskets, ribs and chicken at his loft apartment, and has yet to receive a single complaint after more than two years of operation.

Part of the reason is the built-in controls that come with cottage food. Most of these businesses are one-person operations, so owners don’t have to worry about unsupervised employees. Food processing plants, in contrast, must manage hundreds or thousands of workers.

The second reason is the built-in transparency that comes with cottage food. Vendors at farmer’s markets and other community events literally stand behind their work. Their customers are not strangers, but neighbors. The result is maximum accountability.

Brown recognizes these factors. But he says the real reason for his perfect safety record is something more basic: Professional pride. “Every person who is a chef takes their food extremely seriously,” he says.

The same principle would apply in Arizona. Cottage food producers in the state already have demonstrated their professional pride, which is why none of the doomsday predictions came true when Arizona’s initial cottage food law took effect in 2011.

If credible evidence of harm existed, New Jersey regulators would have found it. They scoured the nation looking for warning signs before establishing their own cottage food program in 2021. What they discovered was “scientific evidence” showing that cottage food is safe.

It’s also good for the economy. More than 11,000 Arizonans have launched cottage food businesses since 2011. National survey data suggest most of these microentrepreneurs are women, especially in rural communities. Many are also immigrants.

Regulators can trust these people with an expanded menu. Fearmongers talk about imagined risks. But real-world evidence shows cottage food is safe.

Erica Smith Ewing is a senior attorney and Daryl James is a writer at the Institute for Justice in Arlington, Va.