AG brings charges over election-related threat targeting county supervisor

Attorney General Kris Mayes announced her office filed charges against an Arizona man who allegedly sent a threatening email to Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates days after the midterm election.

The state charged 44-year-old Ryan Stuart Hadland on one count of use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass. If found guilty, Hadland faces up to six months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

The charging document, dated May 31 and made public on Tuesday, doesn’t provide text or other details about the message that Hadland sent, other than stating that it included a threat “to inflict physical harm.”

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office carried out the investigation that led to the case, according to a news release from the AG’s Office.

The Hadland case isn’t the first targeting people who’ve threatened Arizona election workers, but it’s notable because it’s the first time a state official – not federal prosecutors – has brought charges for election-related threats. It also comes weeks after Gates spoke publicly about the PTSD he’s suffered as a result of harassment by people who question Arizona’s election – and blame Gates and others for what they think is wrong.

In November 2022, shortly after that month’s election, Mayes talked about her stance on election-related threats.

“It is absolutely unacceptable to me that we have seen elections officials who’ve had to be moved to undisclosed locations because they fear for their safety and have received death threats,” she told reporters. “When I am Attorney General of the State of Arizona… these threats will be fully investigated, and they will be prosecuted if warranted.”

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the AG said the Hadland case is part of that commitment to cracking down on election-related intimidation. “I meant what I said, and will not tolerate threats to our elections officials,” Mayes wrote, in part.

Hadland is scheduled to be arraigned in Maricopa County Superior Court on June 26 and doesn’t yet have an attorney.

The state’s case may hit some hiccups, however, as Hadland was previously declared criminally incompetent by a judge after he was indicted on drug possession charges in 2019. A judge in that case eventually found that Hadland understood the charges against him, but the state dismissed the case, saying it wanted to look further into his “competence to stand trial.”

And in 2017, Hadland’s mother was granted legal guardianship over him, with a judge writing that he was “impaired by a mental disorder to the extent that he lacks sufficient understanding or capacity to make responsible decisions concerning his person.”

Federal prosecutors have previously charged a handful of people for threatening election officials.

In December, a Phoenix grand jury indicted an Ohio man after he allegedly directed a string of profanity-laden death threats at an official in the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office.

In October, an Iowa man was arrested for threatening to “lynch” Chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Clint Hickman in a voicemail and for making a similar call to an undisclosed member of the attorney general’s office.

In August, a Missouri man was indicted for allegedly sending a threatening voicemail to someone at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office. And in July a Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly sending a bomb threat to the Secretary of State.

Those cases were all charged as “threatening interstate communications” – a federal crime.

Until this year, the Arizona Attorney General’s office hadn’t been involved in prosecuting threats directed at Arizona election officials.

Former AG Mark Brnovich, a Republican, publicly insinuated support for election skepticism last year as he pursued the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate, even after his office found that most claims of malfeasance in Maricopa County elections were either “unfounded” or couldn’t be corroborated. He touted the AGO’s Election Integrity Unit as a vehicle for hunting down voter fraud in Arizona. (Mayes said she would redirect that division of the AGO to addressing election-related threats.)

At a media round table last week, Gates said Brnovich was well aware that claims of widespread election fraud were baseless, but Brnovich didn’t admit it “when our election workers were being subjected to false accusations and were essentially being terrorized and harassed.”

And threats against election officials have not abated since the last election, according to David Becker, founder of the Election Official Legal Defense Network.

“They are increasing,” Becker told reporters last week, “It is of extreme concern to me, because it is not just about chasing people out of office. It is about making them feel vulnerable and isolated.”