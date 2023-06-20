fbpx

Arizona state trooper hospitalized after being shot; suspect found dead

The Associated Press//June 20, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Arizona state trooper hospitalized after being shot; suspect found dead

shooting, Arizona state trooper, Department of Public Safety

An Arizona state trooper was taken to the hospital after being shot, and the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in that shooting is dead, authorities said on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Pexels)

Arizona state trooper hospitalized after being shot; suspect found dead

The Associated Press//June 20, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state trooper was taken to the hospital after being shot, and the driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in that shooting is dead, authorities said Monday.

The trooper with the state Department of Public Safety was shot with a handgun late Monday morning in Phoenix and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Phoenix police said.

When Phoenix officers located the suspect’s vehicle, the driver fired at them. The vehicle crashed nearby and the driver was declared deceased.

Authorities didn’t release additional details Monday afternoon.

-
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Content

rent, Atlanta, inflation, Congress, Phoenix

Eviction filings are 50% higher than they were pre-pandemic in some cities as rents rise

After a lull during the pandemic, eviction filings by landlords have come roaring back, driven by rising rents[...]

June 20, 2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Kolodin, Wadsack, Navajo Nation,

Governor signs law ending Arizona water dispute involving upscale Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale

Legislation that resolves the water supply problem of a small unincorporated community outside the upscale cit[...]

June 19, 2023
human smuggling, Guatemala, migrants, arrests, family smuggling ring, Arizona, Texas, California

Officials break up Guatemalan family smuggling ring in 3-state operation, 6 arrested

Federal authorities have arrested six people for their alleged roles in a human smuggling ring that brought mi[...]

June 16, 2023
Bureau of Land Management, conservation, ranching, logging, forestry, Gosar, Grijalva

Lawmakers spar over BLM plan to weigh conservation in land-use decisions

A Bureau of Land Management rule that would, for the first time, count conservation as a legitimate use for pu[...]

June 16, 2023
Kids Count Data Book, child care, Arizona

Report: Arizona children’s well-being improves slightly but state still ranks among worst

An annual report that measures the well-being of children showed slight improvement for Arizona kids, but the [...]

June 15, 2023
Native American children, Indian Child Welfare Act, U.S. Supreme Court,

Supreme Court preserves law that aims to keep Native American children with tribal families

The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster[...]

June 15, 2023

Featured News

per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Kaiser cites putting ‘family first’ for resignation

14/6/2023
Prop 400, Livingston, Senate, House, light rail, transportation, freeways, Hobbs

Partisan tax extension plan poised for veto

13/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Senate, League of Arizona Cities and Towns, Freedom Caucus, Nick Ponder, Sundareshan, Anna Hernandez

Final housing reform effort dies

13/6/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, Kolodin, Wadsack, Navajo Nation,

One Rio Verde plan dies, another advances 

12/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

Ex-teacher sentenced to prison for making death threat against Rogers

6/6/2023