Legislature punts again on housing fixes, slashing cities’ endless red tape

Two years ago, the Arizona Department of Housing issued an analysis that highlighted the extreme seriousness of our state’s housing supply crisis. According to ADOH, the state must build 270,000 new homes and apartments to meet current demand. With more than 100,000 new residents moving to Arizona each year, that shortfall will likely continue to grow.

Since then, the state Legislature has convened twice. Last session and in 2023, there have been months of bipartisan conversations about how to solve this crisis and how to grow the housing supply to better meet demand – a growth that would surely decrease housing costs for individuals and families.

Here at the Arizona Multihousing Association, which represents thousands of property owners and managers, we have worked hard to unite a diverse set of stakeholders around common-sense solutions for this crisis. This session, months of negotiation over multiple housing supply solutions – proposals that offered “must haves” for both sides – eventually dwindled down to three bills.

SB1161 and SB1163, sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, were the first to lose momentum at the hands of cities, towns and their lobbyists. SB1161 required municipalities to assess their housing needs every five years. The bill also helped Arizonans in need of low-income affordable housing. SB1163 sought to speed up the development process and allow more homes per acre. Cities and towns played “Goldilocks” with these measures for months, until the bills were so watered down, they failed.

That left HB 2536, a slim downed proposal which would have legalized “missing middle” housing options and eliminated aesthetic design requirements.

That measure fell short in the state Senate on June 12, which effectively killed any chance at solving the housing supply crisis in 2023. After the last session’s attempts at reform ended in the creation of a bipartisan Housing Supply Study Committee – which held more than a dozen sessions around the state and heard from 70 stakeholders in 2022 – this year’s failure to fix housing is more than disappointing. It marks yet another missed opportunity to fix an issue that is top of mind for voters of all parties or no party, and that needs to be fixed to keep the state economy humming, impact Arizona’s growing struggle with homelessness and bring down housing costs.

Instead, lawmakers settled for the status quo, which leaves Arizona residents no better off than they were two sessions ago – and leaves the housing supply crisis getting worse with each passing day.

The study committee and the conversations around the Capitol over the past two years have focused on the obstructionist role played by cities and towns when it comes to building more homes. Stakeholders far and wide agree that “zoning,” as the study committee’s final report explains it, “is the primary barrier to addressing the housing shortage. This was the most consistent theme for the majority of presenters (non-profits, builders, developers, business leaders). Zoning reform is a bipartisan issue.”

Over the past two sessions, elected Republicans and Democrats in both legislative houses have voted affirmatively on necessary zoning reforms and measures to streamline housing regulations. They have voted “yes” in committee hearings and on the floor, though not yet in sufficient numbers at the right time to solve this looming issue. While cities and towns, their lobbyists and some elected Mayors continue to stomp their feet and fight against change to protect their own special interests at the expense of residents, the appetite for change is clear. That’s due in large part to the commitment of lawmakers from both parties to expand Arizona’s ability to grow its housing supply.

Speaker of the House Ben Toma is one such leader. In April, HB 2547, which Republican Toma sponsored, was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat. This new law requires cities and towns to consider a housing impact statement – including the cost impact on building or renting homes – before adopting or amending any ordinance related to zoning. Toma’s bill represents the sum of meaningful legislation related to housing passed in the last two sessions.

Finally, Sen. Kaiser showed his leadership skills virtually every day over the past two years on this issue, aggravating the far right and the far left by trying to solve what ails Arizona’s housing marketplace. With Kaiser resigning from the Legislature to put his family first – after two years spent putting struggling Arizona families first on the subject of housing – it remains to be seen who will step up to lead when it comes to slashing red tape and fighting municipalities’ and NIMBY neighbors’ bias against new apartment construction.

The desire for change is there. So, too, is the willingness to vote yes and solve this problem. We need action now, before that 270,000 home deficit grows even larger, and the cost of housing – driven by the law of supply and demand – spirals ever higher.

Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus is president and CEO of Arizona Multihousing Association