fbpx

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member

Anita Snow, Associated Press//June 23, 2023

Home>Top Stories>

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member

Border Patrol, body camera, tribe, Tohono O’odham Nation

In this image taken from body camera video released June 22, 2023, by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, an agent points a gun at tribal member Raymond Mattia, early May 19, in Tohono O'odham Nation, in southern Arizona. CPB said that agents were concerned that Mattia may have been carrying a handgun during the encounter in which Mattia was fatally shot. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

Newly released body camera footage shows Border Patrol agents shooting a tribal member

Anita Snow, Associated Press//June 23, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body camera footage that shows Border Patrol agents were concerned that a tribal member they fatally shot last month may have been carrying a handgun during an encounter on a remote corner of the Tohono O’odham Nation in southern Arizona.

The man, Raymond Mattia, 58, died shortly after the shooting the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation’s Menagers Dam community near the U.S.-Mexico border. Audio of a telephone call included with the video confirms the agency’s earlier report that the Tohono O’odham Nation Police Department called agents for help responding to a report of shots fired.

The video released late Thursday shows Mattia throwing a sheathed machete at the foot of a tribal officer and then holding out his arm, actions that the CBP mentioned in its earlier account of events.

After Mattia was shot and on the ground, an agent declares: “He’s still got a gun in his hand.”

The footage also shows several agents asking repeatedly whether anyone had found a firearm as they moved in to handcuff Mattia. There was no sign a handgun was found.

CBP said earlier that the three Border Patrol agents who opened fire and at least seven others at the scene were wearing body cameras and activated them during the shooting. The agents involved in the shooting are on leave with pay.

The Pima County Medical Examiner separately released its examination report Friday, which said Mattia had nine gunshot wounds. An accompanying toxicology report showed Mattia had a high blood-alcohol level and drugs in his system, including amphetamine and oxycodone.

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation are investigating the shooting but have not released any findings. The shooting is also under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

No air ambulance was available to take Mattia to a hospital because of bad weather, CBP said, and despite lifesaving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene after consultation with a physician at a Tucson hospital.

CBP says it has issued about 7,000 body cameras to agency workplaces under a program launched in August 2021.

This year, it has released body camera video of several fatal shootings involving its agents, most recently a fatal shooting near Las Cruces, N.M., on April 2.

In that case, agents shot a man they say came after them with a wooden club after he went through a checkpoint without stopping and led them on a nearly 23-mile (37-kilometer) chase.

i

Related Content

Hobbs, Mayes, abortion

With executive order, Hobbs, Mayes seek to prevent abortion prosecutions in Arizona 

Gov. Katie Hobbs says she's giving Attorney General Kris Mayes authority over any abortion prosecutions in Ari[...]

June 23, 2023
Sinema, Congress, failed banks

Sinema cites bill targeting leaders of failed banks after criticism of her Wall Street ties

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Democratic defector turned independent who's been criticized as too closely a[...]

June 23, 2023
Lake, Richer, Maricopa County, lawsuit, election

Richer sues Lake saying she ‘spread intentional or reckless falsehoods’

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is suing fellow Republican and failed gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake,[...]

June 22, 2023
Rogers, sentencing, Brown

MCAO agrees to dismiss suit seeking to compel state to execute Gunches

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office agreed to dismiss the civil suit seeking to compel the state to be prepa[...]

June 22, 2023
contraception, abortion, Hobbs, Salman, Grantham

Hobbs, Salman, reproductive rights group announce effort to protect rights to contraceptives

Gov. Katie Hobbs joined a state lawmaker and the leader of a reproductive rights advocacy group Thursday to an[...]

June 22, 2023
Coolidge Generating Station, SRP, Randolph

Corporation Commission approves SRP Coolidge gas plant expansion

The Arizona Corporation Commission voted to allow an expansion of Salt River Project’s Coolidge Generating S[...]

June 22, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, Mayes, abortion

With executive order, Hobbs, Mayes seek to prevent abortion prosecutions in Ariz[...]

23/6/2023
new leader, House

House Dems elect new leader after nine hours of voting

22/6/2023
SRP, Coolidge, Coolidge Generating Station, Arizona Corporation Commission

SRP’s Coolidge gas plant expansion is back from the dead

20/6/2023
per diem, lawmakers, Senate, House, Senate Democrats, Petersen, Toma

House, Senate diverge on per diem issue

20/6/2023
per diem, lawmakers

How much do lawmakers make for how much work?

15/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023
housing, Kaiser, Ponder, affordable homes, cities, towns

Kaiser, cities reach compromise on housing bills

8/6/2023