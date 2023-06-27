fbpx

Our 'justice' system: a paradox of errors and innocence

Guest Opinion//June 27, 2023

Our ‘justice’ system: a paradox of errors and innocence

The release of Barry Jones after nearly three decades on Arizona's death row, wrongfully convicted for a crime he did not commit, forces us to confront the unsettling of our justice system. Despite being a country that upholds values of fairness and justice, we've seen these principles denied to too many individuals, especially those of color. As a Black woman, I am deeply disturbed by this pattern. (Photo by Pexels)

Our ‘justice’ system: a paradox of errors and innocence

Guest Opinion//June 27, 2023

The release of Barry Jones after nearly 30 years on Arizona’s death row, wrongfully convicted for a crime he did not commit, forces us to confront the unsettling of our justice system. Despite being a nation that upholds values of fairness and justice, we’ve seen these principles denied to too many individuals, especially those of color. As a Black woman, I am deeply disturbed by this pattern.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), racial disparities infect every stage of the U.S. criminal justice system, from arrest to trial to sentencing to who receives the death penalty. This disturbing trend of disproportionate treatment undermines our country’s principles, sowing deep-seated distrust among minority communities and perpetuating cycles of inequality.

Jones’ case is not unique or the first of its kind. The Death Penalty Information Center reports that since 1973, at least 190 people wrongfully sentenced to death in the U.S. have been exonerated. Additionally, a study from the National Academy of Sciences suggests that at least 4.1% of defendants sentenced to death in the U.S. are innocent.

These are not merely statistics. They represent lives irreversibly altered, families shattered, and faith in our system eroded. It’s not just a numeric tally but a disturbing illustration of our justice system’s moral dilemma, necessitating immediate action.

Yolanda Slan

The case of Jones and countless others underscores the urgent need for reform in our justice system, addressing both systemic errors and systemic racism. This is not just about the effectiveness of our institutions but the embodiment of the principles we advocate for as a nation.

Consider this unsettling fact: the U.S. stands alongside Saudi Arabia, Iran, China, and Iraq — nations we often criticize for human rights violations — on the list of those countries with the most confirmed executions. This revelation prompts us to grapple with a disturbing question: Are we genuinely the civilized and humane society we profess to be? Do our actions faithfully reflect our proclaimed values?

We proclaim to champion fairness and freedom. However, this assertion rings hollow when racial bias persists in our justice system, and even more troublingly, when we confront the reality that we frequently get convictions wrong. The incongruity between our ideals and our practices demands immediate attention and change.

Beyond the bias, the potential and chilling possibility of executing an innocent person represents an egregious error that cannot be undone. How can we, as a society, bear that burden? How can we reconcile that with our stated values? Pursuing a truly equitable and fair justice system that reflects our proclaimed ideals requires addressing racial disparities and ensuring rigorous checks to prevent wrongful convictions. Our aspirations for justice must consider both these critical aspects.

As we grapple with this long-overdue transformation, our commitment to justice for all, irrespective of race or socio-economic status, must remain unwavering. Our values should not just be lofty words we recite but active guiding principles shaping our actions and decisions.

Let the case of Barry Jones be a stark reminder of the urgency of this task. As we work towards reform, our justice system must embody justice and fairness— a true reflection of the society we strive to be. In working toward this, we affirm our dedication to a justice system that truly values and protects all lives. Let’s finally do what is right and confront this issue head-on: it is time to end capital punishment in Arizona.

Yolanda Slan is the head of HR at Televerde, a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide. A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde’s 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70% of the company’s 600+ global workforce.

