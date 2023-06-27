Treasurer’s office won’t release funds to Prescott Frontier Days until lawsuit resolved

The State Treasurer’s Office has agreed not to release any of the $15.3 million budget appropriation to the Prescott Frontier Days, the nonprofit running the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” until the resolution of a lawsuit brought by two Prescott residents and the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest on June 27, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Prescott Frontier Days via Facebook)

The State Treasurer’s Office has agreed not to release any of the $15.3 million budget appropriation to the Prescott Frontier Days, the nonprofit running the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” until the resolution of a lawsuit brought by two Prescott residents and the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest today.

ACLPI claimed the allocation for the rodeo violated the Gift Clause and the Appropriations Clause of the Arizona Constitution as Prescott Frontier Days and the state did not enter any contract governing use of the funds, nor did the lawmakers write requirements in the legislation itself.

The allocation to Prescott Frontier Days is just one in a string of one-off allocations to non-government entities in the FY2024 budget, but it is the first to see a legal challenge.

“There were just no guardrails,” Danny Adelman, lead attorney and executive director of ACLPI, said. “The Prescott Frontier Days folks, even acting in good faith, could have put this money toward consulting or advertising or who knows what. And the public wouldn’t have gotten anything in return for those tax dollars.”

At a brief hearing this morning, attorneys for the plaintiffs, the treasurer and the Attorney General’s Office agreed to adhere to a temporary restraining order on distributing funds, which was set to start July 1.

In the complaint filed last week, Adelman cited potential violations of the Gift Clause, which bars the state from making “any donation or grant, by subsidy or otherwise, to any individual association or corporation” unless the funds serve a public purpose with value to the taxpayer.

The allocated funds are anticipated to go toward a $40 million “master plan” to renovate rodeo grounds.

Prescott Frontier Days has yet to submit any formal proposal to the city, but the two have been facilitating information sessions about the proposed development.

Prescott Frontier Days leases the land housing the rodeo grounds from the City of Prescott for $1 per year plus utilities. The two entities entered into the 25-year agreement in July 2016, according to Prescott City Attorney Joseph Young.

In a March study session, Jim Dewey Brown, general manager of the rodeo, said in 2022, the rodeo brought in $2.9 million in tax revenues. The operators of Prescott Frontier Days hope renovation of the grounds will stir further revenue growth.

But Adelman argued in the complaint, “tax revenues are indirect economic benefits that do not count as consideration under the Gift Clause.”

He further alleges violations of the Appropriations Clause, which holds, “The general appropriation bill shall embrace nothing but appropriations for the different departments of the state, for state institutions, for public schools, and for interest on the public debt” and “all other appropriations shall be made by separate bills, each embracing but one subject.”

This session, each Republican lawmaker got an allocation of $20 million or $30 million to spend on the budget.

Prescott is in Legislative District 1, represented by Sen. Ken Bennett, R-Prescott, and Representatives Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, and Selina Bliss, R-Prescott.

Bennett said on June 23 that he did not put budget money into the Prescott Rodeo, but he would have. The budget included $15.3 million for Prescott Frontier Days.

Bennett said that Nguyen and Bliss cooperated with him on how to fund district projects, and Bennett funded the Clarkdale Bridge.

“I was aware that they had decided to use some of their buckets to do the rodeo so specifically I did not allocate some of my money to the rodeo, but I would have if we had decided to do it five, five and five,” Bennett said.

Nguyen and Bliss did not respond to a request for comment, but in an interview with Prescott radio station KYCA 1490 on May 26, Nguyen and Bliss both confirmed they each allocated about $7.5 million of their budget money to Prescott Frontier Days.

Nguyen said the rodeo was a vital part of the state’s history and had approval from several Republicans, including Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, former Sen. Steve Kaiser, Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills and “many more.”

“Everybody sat down and agreed this is a good project for the state, not just for the city of Prescott,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said some people did question if the appropriation violated the Gift Clause, but legal counsel and House rules attorneys sent letters to him in May saying they believed the appropriation was constitutional because it includes city and property improvement.

Adelman disagrees. And he said, if the suit is to succeed, he hopes it sets precedent in how lawmakers allocate and direct funds, especially in ensuring adherence to the Gift and Appropriations Clause.

“Every once in a while, it’s easy for lawmakers to forget that those provisions are there,” Adelman said. “Lawsuits like this are important, not only about the $15 million but what this means for the future.”