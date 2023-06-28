fbpx

Pinal County elections director quits, says she wasn’t protected

The Associated Press//June 28, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Pinal County elections director quits, says she wasn’t protected

Pinal County, elections, quit

The elections director of Pinal County has resigned after less than a year in the job, saying county supervisors had tried to politicize elections in the small jurisdiction. (Photo by Pexels)

Pinal County elections director quits, says she wasn’t protected

The Associated Press//June 28, 2023

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — The elections director of Pinal County has resigned after less than a year in the job, saying county supervisors had tried to politicize elections in the small jurisdiction east of Phoenix.

Pinal County confirmed Geraldine Roll’s resignation in a brief note posted online Tuesday, with County Manager Leo Lew thanking Roll for her service “during very challenging times and for the improvements that she identified and began to implement.”

Roll could not be located Wednesday for comment.

Pinal County, elections director
This image provided by Pinal County shows Geraldine Roll, the elections director of Arizona’s Pinal County, who resigned on June 28, 2023, after less than a year in the job, saying county supervisors had tried to politicize elections in the small jurisdiction east of Phoenix. (Pinal County via AP)

In a letter released by Pinal County, Roll said she was subjected to “ridicule, disrespect, intimidation and attacks on my reputation and ethics.”

She further accused Lew of failing to protect her from attacks by Republican county officials.

“It is a far reach to see how you will deliver clean elections when you bend to a faction of the Republican party,” she wrote.

She signed off: “Really, Not Respectfully, Geraldine Roll.”

Roll is a former deputy county attorney who was appointed elections director late last year after the county suffered several embarrassments, including a primary vote that left some races off ballots and some precincts ran out of ballots on Election Day. Roll had not yet run an election herself.

Pinal County then discovered right before the end of 2022 that it had made errors when counting some ballots, resulting in a roughly 500-vote discrepancy between certified election and recounted tallies. The county has a population of about 450,000.

County supervisors had recently expressed interest in a trial hand count of some 2022 ballots.

-
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

brush fire, Scottsdale, Rio Verde, containment

1,145 people remain evacuated as crews dig containment line around brush fire

Crews have successfully dug a containment line around a brush fire in northern Scottsdale that has burned 3.9 [...]

June 28, 2023
forests, West, controlled burns, Biden administration

US push to lower wildfire risk across the West stumbles in places

Using chainsaws, heavy machinery and controlled burns, the Biden administration is trying to turn the tide on [...]

June 27, 2023
Census, population growth, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Phoenix, Tempe, Goodyear, Yuma, Florence

Quarters bounce: Cities win appeals of Census’ count of group quarters

Population growth is nothing new in booming Arizona, but that growth usually comes with moving trucks. Over th[...]

June 26, 2023
border, campaign, migrants, U.S.-Mexico border, DeSantis, Trump, Biden, immigration

DeSantis unveils aggressive immigration and border security policy that largely mirrors Trump’...

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis promised to end birthright citizenship, finish building the sou[...]

June 26, 2023
deportations, Biden administration, immigrants,

Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to Biden policy on deportations

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a Republican-led challenge to a long-blocked Biden administration policy [...]

June 23, 2023

Judge dismisses groups’ challenge to Prop. 211

A Superior Court judge dismissed the legal challenge to the Voters’ Right to Know Act, or Proposition 211, o[...]

June 22, 2023

Featured News

birth control pills, pharmacists, Arizona

Pharmacists will be able to dispense birth control to women without prescription[...]

28/6/2023
Prescott Frontier Days, rodeo, lawsuit

Treasurer’s office won’t release funds to Prescott Frontier Days unt[...]

27/6/2023
Wadsack, Kern, Arizona Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, lawmakers, MAGA, Republicans, Democrats, director nominations, Hobbs

Senate GOP halts nominee hearings in response to abortion order

26/6/2023
Hobbs, Mayes, gender affirming care

With executive order, Hobbs, Mayes seek to prevent abortion prosecutions in Ariz[...]

23/6/2023
new leader, House

House Dems elect new leader after nine hours of voting

22/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023

Hobbs vetoes bill to regulate renewable energy

19/6/2023

House censures Democrat who hid Capitol Bibles 

13/6/2023
tax cuts, House, income tax, Epstein, Sundareshan, Mesnard, Senate

House refuses to require individual income tax rates to be cut during surplus

12/6/2023