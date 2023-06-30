Mayes says executive order gives her total say over enforcement of laws governing abortion

Alicia Nuanez marches with a crowd of abortion-rights activists at a demonstration at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on June 24, 2022. In an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her -- and her alone -- total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern abortion.(Photo by Troy Hill/Cronkite News)

She won’t use the word “decriminalization” to describe the fact she won’t ever prosecute any doctor who performs abortion.

But in an extensive interview with Capitol Media Services, Attorney General Kris Mayes acknowledged that a new executive order by Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her — and her alone — total say over enforcement of all criminal laws that govern the procedure. County attorneys are stripped of their ability to decide whether to bring charges.

And Mayes made it clear she will never pursue such cases as long as she holds that office.

In signing the executive order last week, Hobbs said she wanted to be sure that there was consistent enforcement among the 15 counties amid legal wrangling over which of two competing laws restricting the procedure would be enforced: One banning all abortions except to save the life of the mother and the other allowing it through the 15th week of pregnancy.

That fight is currently playing out at the Arizona Supreme Court.

But Mayes told Capitol Media Services said she is taking all prosecutorial power away from the 15 county attorneys — and not just on that one dispute over the two conflicting laws.

Mayes said she also is assuming the exclusive right to enforce — or not — other laws, including one that makes it a crime to terminate a pregnancy because of the race or gender of the fetus. Ditto with a law that criminalizes abortions in cases where the sole reason a woman seeks to terminate a pregnancy is because of a genetic defect.

And to put a finer point on it, Mayes made it absolutely clear that she won’t prosecute anyone for violating any of those statutes. And with county attorneys stripped of their ability to enforce those laws, that means no doctor or health professional who performs any abortion at all will end up in court.

That even includes late-term abortions, those after viability of the fetus, which always have been illegal under Arizona law, even after the U.S. Supreme Court approved Roe v. Wade in 1973 which said women have a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. With local prosecutors now preempted, would Mayes pursue charges?

“I think the premise of your question is a red herring,” Mayes responded.

“You’re talking about a hypothetical that almost never happens,” she said. “And when it happens it is almost always a medical emergency” which she said is allowed under the still-disputed law permitting abortions through the 15th week of pregnancy.

But there are other statutes which have been enforceable — at least until now.

There’s that 2011 law that makes it a felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison, for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy “knowing that the abortion is sought based solely on the sex or race of the child or the race of the parent of that child.”

A federal judge dismissed the challenge saying he would not consider it until there was an actual woman who was denied an abortion under the law. To date there is no record of such a case.

More recently, a different federal judge refused to block enforcement of a 2021 law which carries a one-year prison term for a doctor to terminate a pregnancy if the woman is seeking the procedure because of a fetal genetic defect. That same law allows the father of an unborn child who is married to the mother to file suit on behalf of that child for violations of the law, or for the parent of an unmarried minor to take such legal action.

While that challenge is still pending, Mayes, who became attorney general in January, has refused to defend the law. The federal judge has since allowed Republican legislative leaders to step in in her place to mount a defense.

More to the point, Mayes told Capitol Media Services that she would not prosecute anyone under those laws, either, even if their legality is upheld.

“You understand what my position on abortion is, which is this is not a place for government intervention,” she said. “You also understand that I believe that prosecutorial resources should not be spent on trying to put doctors in jail.”

And Mayes said Hobbs, in issuing the executive order, shares those positions.

That order “centralizes the authority over abortion-related criminal prosecutions,” taking away the ability of the 15 elected county attorneys to pursue charges against those who violate any of those laws and giving it to her — someone who already has said she won’t prosecute anyone.

Still, Mayes declined to call it “decriminalization” of abortion laws.

“I don’t know that I accept your terminology,” she said. “But I have been clear that we are not going to prosecute doctors and women in the state of Arizona for abortion, period.”

That part about prosecuting women, however, is a red herring of its own: State lawmakers voted two years ago to repeal statutes that make women who seek or obtain an abortion criminally liable.

Of course, all that presumes the edict by the governor giving Mayes all power over all abortion cases is legal.

Mayes insists it is, starting with the statute that gives the attorney general “supervisory powers” over county attorneys.

More specifically, Mayes is relying on a state statute that says the attorney general, at the direction of the governor, can prosecute in any proceeding in state court in which the state is a party or has an interest. But there is nothing in that provision which at the same time removes the prosecutorial authority of elected county attorneys.

Mayes, however, said that’s inherent.

“County attorneys would be prosecuting under state law,” she said. “And so this is essentially the governor and I centralizing the prosecution of state law where it belongs, in this matter, under the attorney general’s office.”

But Mayes sidestepped the question of whether that allows her, at the direction of the governor, to wrest control from county attorneys the ability to prosecute any law at all based on a claim of ensuring equal enforcement among all counties.

“What I would say to that is, this is not something that the governor and I took lightly,” she said.

“And it is also something that I think should be rarely utilized,” Mayes continued. “And I think this was one of those instances where it was very appropriate and necessary to invoke this statute and for these potential prosecutions to be centralized under one roof.

Mayes also claims there is precedent for the action the governor took in wresting these cases from local prosecutors.

It goes back nearly half a century, to charges brought against John Harvey Adamson who lured The Arizona Republic reporter Don Bolles to a hotel in 1976 with the promise of a news tip. A bomb exploded under the reporter’s car and he died 11 days later.

Raul Castro, who was governor at the time, directed fellow Democratic Attorney General Bruce Babbitt to take over the prosecution from Maricopa County Attorney Don Harris.

But Rachel Mitchell, the current county attorney and a Republican, said what’s missing from Mayes’ precedent is context.

A judge had declared a mistrial in the first bid to prosecute Adamson, an action Mitchell said was caused by public statements being made by Harris.

“Only then did the attorney general ask the governor to allow the Attorney General’s Office to prosecute the case,” Mitchell said.

Babbitt, in an interview with Capitol Media Services, confirmed the events, including the concerns about undermining the possibility of a conviction if Harris was left in charge of the prosecution.

Under his office, Adamson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, though his sentence was reduced after he agreed to testify against others. He eventually served 20 year and was released in 1996.

What’s different here, Mitchell said, is that Hobbs, by executive order, removed not just one case but an entire category of potential offenses — there is currently no one accused of violating any abortion laws — from the purview of locally elected county attorneys. Mitchell said that’s why she and other county attorneys are looking at possible litigation.

She also said while this order is about abortion, the precedent Hobbs and Mayes are setting would allow a future governor to take unilateral control over entire categories of cases to decide which will be pursued and which will not, regardless of whether state law has been changed. And that, she said, could lead, on one extreme, to decisions made to target police officers for prosecution to making a policy decision not to bring charges against those accused of retail theft.

Mayes brushed aside the question, saying this should be seen only in the context of abortion laws. And she said none of her actions and that of Hobbs to block enforcement of those laws should be a surprise to anyone who was paying attention during the 2022 campaign in which both were elected.

“It’s I think, the culmination of our collective promise to the people of Arizona to defend their fundamental right to make their own private medical decisions without governmental interference,” she said.