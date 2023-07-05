Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy this session

The former state House minority leader has officially resigned, creating the fifth legislative vacancy this session. Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, sent his resignation letter on July 4, 2023 to state officials, including Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria. (Photo by Camryn Sanchez/Arizona Capitol Times)

The former state House minority leader has officially resigned, creating the fifth legislative vacancy this session.

Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, sent his resignation letter Tuesday to state officials including Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and Speaker of the House Ben Toma, R-Peoria.

The resignation was expected. Cano announced on May 6 that he would resign because he was accepted into a graduate program in public administration at Harvard Kennedy School. The one-year program begins July 11.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the people of District 20 and to serve as the House Minority Leader,” Cano wrote in the letter. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my public service after successful completion of my graduate studies.”

Cano, 31, served this legislative session as the House minority leader. He had hoped to finish the legislative session completely, but the longest session in state history has prevented him from doing so as lawmakers are scheduled to return from a month-long break on July 31.

He did fulfill a promise of serving through the completion of the state budget, which Hobbs signed May 14. Elected to the House in 2018, Cano also served as the director of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Fund and has cited SB 1070 as a primary reason for him getting involved in state politics. That 2010 measure still requires police to check the immigration status of individuals in vehicle stops.

Both of the state’s top two legislative Democrats from the beginning of the legislative session have now resigned. Former Senate Minority Leader Raquel Terán resigned on April 13 to pursue a Congressional bid. She was replaced by Sen. Flavio Bravo, D-Phoenix, who switched chambers from the House.

Former Republican Rep. Liz Harris was expelled from the House on April 12, and former Republican Sen. Steve Kaiser resigned on June 22.

The new House Minority Leader is Rep. Lupe Contreras, D-Avondale. Contreras served as assistant minority leader under Cano and previously held the same position as a senator until he was termed out. House Democrats elected Contreras in a nine-hour election meeting where Reps. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, and Marcelino Quinonez, D-Phoenix, also ran for leader.

Hernandez told the Arizona Capitol Times that she held out her vote for hours after it became clear she didn’t have enough support to be elected leader. She said Contreras insulted her during the meeting and she only changed her vote for him after he apologized in front of the caucus and because she’s worked with him previously.

“I will continue to hold leadership accountable. It is clear our caucus is fractured and we have a lot of work to do but I am hopeful that we can move past that and do what we can to take the majority,” Hernandez said. “I for one will continue to work hard and find wins for my community regardless of being in leadership or not.”

Other House Democrats have hinted at issues within the caucus at various points this session. During a failed expulsion vote of Rep. Stephanie Stahl-Hamilton, D-Tucson, for hiding legislative Bibles, Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix, said Democratic leadership failed to take action against religion being used as a “weapon” against her by other House members.

“There is a culture that needs to change within this chamber,” L. Hernandez said on June 13.

On April 25, a rift between some House Democrats caused the failure to override Hobbs’ veto of the “tamale bill,” which would have expanded the types of cottage foods that people could sell from their home kitchens. Most Democrats voted against the override attempt despite initially passing the bill.

Rep. Melody Hernandez, D-Tempe, said she was going to vote against the override but decided not to because her constituents supported the bill and said she underwent a “ridiculous amount of bullying” but didn’t elaborate further.

“Vote me out of office, vote me out of leadership, do whatever you need to do, but something needs to change in our politics,” M. Hernandez, the caucus co-whip, said on April 25.

Cano’s replacement now comes down to the LD20 Democratic Precinct Committee and the Pima County Board of Supervisors. The committee must choose three nominees to send to the board as potential replacements and the board will appoint one of the three.

A Democratic candidate, Andrew Curley filed a statement of interest June 30 for a Legislative District 20, Cano’s district, House seat in the 2024 election. Curley confirmed to the Arizona Capitol Times on Wednesday that he is an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s School of Geography, Development & Environment and is interested in being appointed to the vacant seat for the remainder of the current legislative term.

LD20 Democrats have not announced yet when they will choose their nominees. State statute requires the committee to do so within five business days of a vacancy.