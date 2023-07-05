Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with some conditions

As early as Thursday you should be able to walk into your local pharmacy and get birth control pills — but only if the pharmacist is willing and believes you’re a good candidate for them.

The action comes as the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council gave final approval Wednesday to allowing pharmacists to dispense contraceptives without the specific annual prescription from a doctor that has been required until now. Instead, a standing order by the Arizona Department of Health Services is all that’s required.

All that was missing late Wednesday was the formal blessing of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. But that organization not only testified in favor of the original 2021 legislation but also submitted a letter in May to the Arizona Board of Pharmacy endorsing the new rule and saying it “will decrease access barriers to contraception yet still maintain the clinician consultation for the patient.”

Still, you won’t be able to grab a box of pills right off the shelf. Ditto with other forms of hormonal birth control.

Instead, you’ll first have to fill out a questionnaire asking you about certain personal habits and health conditions. And Kam Gandhi, executive director of the Arizona Board of Pharmacy, said the pharmacist can refuse to sell you the items if he or she believes the pills could cause health problems.

There’s also the fact that Arizona has a “right of conscience” law which permits pharmacists to refuse to dispense a drug that violates their religious or moral beliefs. But Gandhi said most pharmacists would refer customers to another pharmacy where they could get the pills.

And there’s something else.

The new law applies only to adults. Anyone younger than 18 still needs an actual prescription from her doctor.

All this is the culmination of a three-year effort by Michelle Ugenti-Rita to make access to contraceptives available without a doctor’s order.

“Women can make that decision for themselves,” she told Capitol Media Services on Wednesday. Nor is the former state senator from Scottsdale who pushed the measure through the Republican-controlled Legislature persuaded by claims that women do not understand all the risk factors involved.

“Do guys understand all the risk factors when they take Viagra?” Ugenti-Rita responded. And while Viagra does require a prescription under Arizona law, it is widely available online without first seeing a doctor.

All that, she said, shows a double standard.

“I find these questions insulting to women’s intelligence,” Ugenti-Rita said. “I find it just offensive that in 2023 women still have to justify and explain why they’re perfectly capable of making meaningful and rational health and well-being choices that are aligned with who they are, their goals, their objectives.”

Still, it’s not automatic. There is that questionnaire.

Some answers might eliminate the chances of getting birth control outright, like a current pregnancy, already using hormonal birth control or nursing a newborn.

Others are designed to determine risk factors.

Women will be asked, for example, if they smoke. That has generally been considered a risk factor for blood clots for women who take hormonal contraceptives.

Closely related is whether a woman has been told by a medical professional if she is at high risk of developing a blood clot in a leg or lung.

All that, Gandhi said, goes to whether a pharmacist will dispense the pills, vaginal rings or patches with hormones.

“A pharmacist still has to make a clinical judgment,” he said. And there are conditions he said which are likely to cause someone to turn away a customer.

“If someone hasn’t seen their primary care physician in five years, it doesn’t make sense to give them something,” Gandhi said. “They need to go to their family practice person, get a physical, make sure they’re in good health.”

Ugenti-Rita, for her part, sniffed at the whole idea that women have to first answer questions for a pharmacist before that person decides it’s OK to provide birth control.

“If it was up to me, we wouldn’t need the questionnaire,” she said.

“Women are perfectly capable of making health choices for themselves when it comes to whether they want to take hormonal birth control or not,” Ugenti-Rita said. “It’s their choice, they’re armed with information, they’re empowered with doing whatever they feel comfortable doing.”

And Ugenti-Rita suggested that there has been a bit of paternalism in all that.

“It blows my mind and it’s sad that we still struggle with the concept of women being in charge of their own health care,” she said.

She said, though, the requirement for the questionnaire had to be included to get the measure through the Legislature.

Ugenti-Rita also took a slap at some who said that, absent being required to go to a doctor once a year to get a birth control prescription refilled, women won’t go in for preventative care and screening.

One of those expressing concern was Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association. While Humble said that, on balance, he supports the liberalized access to birth control, he feared there was “a good chance that some women will skip that routine care, Pap smears and things like that,” he said, tests that can detect cervical cancer.

“That’s ridiculous,” Ugenti-Rita countered.

“Women are capable of managing multiple priorities,” she said. “And this isn’t going to take away from their ability to go to the doctor in other capacities.”

Ugenti-Rita noted that the Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral contraceptive in 1960.

“It’s been highly studied,” she said. “It’s been one of the most prolifically taken drugs in the world.”

She actually got the proposal approved by the Senate in 2020. But it died before it could get House action when the Legislature adjourned early that year because of the Covid outbreak.

She had better luck the following year getting the full Legislature to approve it and the signature of then-Gov. Doug Ducey. But then it took until now for the Board of Pharmacy to craft the rules and get them through the regulatory process.