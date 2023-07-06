Donna Leone Hamm is the founder and executive director of Middle Ground Prison Reform, where she has served in this role for over four decades. An all-volunteer advocacy organization, the group works to protect and define the rights and responsibilities of the incarcerated in Arizona’s jails and prisons. Hamm and the organization do this through legislative lobbying, media, seminars and training sessions for family members, as well as daily email advocacy to resolve medical, protective custody, property, visitation, time computation, and other issues. She was a justice court judge for 14 years and has served as the CEO of Donna Leone Hamm/Criminal Justice Consulting for over 30 years. The Arizona Capitol Times recognized Hamm as a 2020 Women of Achievement in Arizona honoree. She was a founding member of the Coalition of Arizonans to Abolish the Death Penalty and a board member of National C.U.R.E., a criminal justice reform agency.