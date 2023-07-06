EDITOR’S NOTE

fbpx

ARIZONA’S UNSUNG HEROES

It is once again time for the Arizona Capitol Times to celebrate Unsung Heroes, who make a tremendous impact on the political community and residents around the state. In the following pages, we will share the many achievements of these 10 special professionals who do so much work behind the scenes to ensure that companies, nonprofit organizations and governmental entities operate successfully and with the best interests of the communities they serve in mind. While they usually stay behind the scenes, they are instrumental in helping Arizonans who are struggling with homelessness and safe, affordable housing; assisting in the adoption of crucial policies to promote excellent health care for patients and sharing invaluable information about a precious resource – water to steer Arizona toward a more sustainable future, among other important tasks. Please enjoy reading about these changemakers who humbly engage in important careers without seeking recognition.

