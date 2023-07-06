fbpx

Legislature should take a lesson from its accomplishments in budget and refocus on commonsense bi-partisan legislation

Guest Opinion//July 6, 2023

It should be celebrated that Democrats and Republicans, working together, made record investments in affordable housing, expanded KidsCare, and created an extended foster care comprehensive service model. However, at the same time, it should be noted that Gov. Katie Hobbs has been forced to veto over 100 partisan bills and is well on her way to set the record for the number of vetoes by an Arizona governor. I encourage the legislature to take a lesson from its accomplishments in the budget and refocus on commonsense bi-partisan legislation. (Deposit Photos)

Through the budgetary process, Arizona legislators have shown they can work across the aisle to achieve important bi-partisan accomplishments. It should be celebrated that Democrats and Republicans, working together, made record investments in affordable housing, expanded KidsCare, and created an extended foster care comprehensive service model. However, at the same time, it should be noted that Gov. Katie Hobbs has been forced to veto over 100 partisan bills and is well on her way to set the record for the number of vetoes by an Arizona governor.

Now that the budget has been signed, rather than focus on other ways we can continue to move our state forward, we have seen more legislation passing along party lines like recent “Big Tech” bills with misguided objectives. Senate Bill 1106 would make it more difficult for social media companies in Arizona to “de-platform” a candidate under any circumstance, restricting their ability to moderate political language which inspires political violence. Another example is Senate Bill 1503, which contains regulatory language that has the potential to put Arizona kids on an online “island.” These bills have continued to move forward despite minimal stakeholder support and may keep moving after the legislature reconvenes July 31. We all believe “Big Tech” needs regulation, even the companies themselves are on board, but we must be thoughtful and deliberate in our actions, and I agree with President Biden that this is an issue best suited to be addressed in a comprehensive way at the federal level.

As Hobbs seeks to enact the measured solutions our state needs, I know she remains vigilant against efforts which harm Arizona’s reputation with the business community. I encourage the legislature to take a lesson from its accomplishments in the budget and refocus on commonsense bi-partisan legislation. We have pressing priorities to pass for Arizonians, and the people of our state cannot afford to have real issues sidelined by distractions and partisan politics.

Sincerely,

Representative Seth Blattman

 

