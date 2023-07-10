fbpx

Man finds bobcat under vehicle’s hood; animal returned to wild

The Associated Press//July 10, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Man finds bobcat under vehicle’s hood; animal returned to wild

bobcat, Arizona Game and Fish

An Arizona man driving to work wound up with a bobcat underneath his car's hood. Arizona Game and Fish Department officials reported on July 7, 2023 that the unidentified driver unknowingly struck a bobcat on the way to work recently in Gila Bend, some 73 miles (117 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix. (Deposit Photos)

Man finds bobcat under vehicle’s hood; animal returned to wild

The Associated Press//July 10, 2023

Horsepower is one thing, but an Arizona man driving to work wound up with a bobcat underneath his car’s hood.

Arizona Game and Fish Department officials reported Friday that the unidentified driver unknowingly struck a bobcat on the way to work recently in Gila Bend, some 73 miles (117 kilometers) southwest of Phoenix.

“He didn’t know he hit the bobcat until he parked his car and heard some noise under the hood,” Game and Fish officials said. “He looked under the hood and saw two eyeballs looking at him.”

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies from District 2 — which covers Gila Bend, Tonopah, the southwest areas of the Valley and other communities — arrived to help as did Game and Fish workers.

They were able to sedate the bobcat and remove it from the vehicle’s engine compartment behind the grille.

The bobcat wasn’t injured and was released back into the wild, according to wildlife officials.

An online post from the sheriff’s department said, “District 2 is still the wild, wild west!”

o
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Content

wildfire, evacuation, Kingman, Mohave County Sheriff's Office, homes,

Residents in western Arizona return home as wildfire now 45% contained

Evacuation orders for a handful of residents in western Arizona impacted by a wildfire have been lifted.

July 7, 2023
lifeguard shortage, Phoenix, American Lifeguard Association

Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings

A $3,000 incentive program brought a boom in lifeguard applications to the city of Phoenix this year, but not [...]

July 6, 2023
heat-related illness, Maricopa County, homeless, elderly, contact burns

‘Contact burns’ from hot surfaces lead to hospitalizations, some deaths

Arizona Burn Center officials are warning about roads and surfaces that get blistering hot – literally – i[...]

July 6, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park, shuttle buses

Grand Canyon gets $27.5 million federal grant for greener shuttle buses

Grand Canyon National Park is getting $27.5 million in federal highway money to upgrade its aging fleet of shu[...]

July 6, 2023
electric vehicles

Report: Shifting to EV fleets would save state, local governments millions

Arizona governments could save almost $283 million over the next 10 years if roughly 20,000 gasoline-powered l[...]

July 5, 2023
Grand Canyon National Park, heat-related fatality, hiker

National Park Service investigating death of hiker at Grand Canyon

A 57-year-old woman has died while on an eight-mile hike in triple-digit heat at Grand Canyon National Park, a[...]

July 5, 2023

Featured News

Arizona State University, Arizona College Republicans United, Nick Fuentes

GOP officials condemn unauthorized promotion of event featuring white nationalis[...]

10/7/2023
dentists, Arizona State Dental Board of Examiners

Arizona dental board fails to protect public, hold dentists accountable

7/7/2023
birth control, pharmacy, Hobbs

Women can obtain birth control pills from pharmacist starting this week with som[...]

5/7/2023
migrants, attorneys, border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Arizona, Texas

Biden administration guaranteed attorney access for migrant screenings, most don[...]

3/7/2023
longest session, House, Senate, sine die

Legislature on track for longest session ever

30/6/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Ukraine, Bliss, Nguyen, firearms, letter

Phoenix gun deal with Ukraine draws opposition 

6/7/2023
Cano, resignation, House, legislative vacancy

Cano resigns for graduate school at Harvard, creating fifth legislative vacancy [...]

5/7/2023
gender reassignment surgery, Hobbs, Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans’ estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-fund[...]

3/7/2023

Former lawmaker, former congressional candidate, party chair vie for LD2 seat

26/6/2023
manufacturing, Hobbs

New law raises cap on funds for infrastructure projects benefitting manufacturer[...]

20/6/2023