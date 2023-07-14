JD Mesnard

Being the best debater may conjure to mind boisterous shouting matches or snide asides, but often you change more hearts and minds with honey rather than vinegar. Sen. J.D. Mesnard’s polite cogency exemplifies the somewhat lost art of diplomatic dialectics. While some politicians from opposing sides refer to counterparts as enemies or worse, Mesnard prefers to call those across the aisle friends, even when debating hot-button issues like election tabulation or critical race theory. His combination of incisive intellect and civility has earned him a third consecutive year as Best Debater – Republican. His three-peat may not come as a surprise considering his long history of service in the Arizona House and Senate, record as an adjunct faculty member at Mesa Community College teaching about the Arizona Constitution, and background as a small business owner.

