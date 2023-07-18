Court considers Cochise County’s claim supervisors had authority to do full hand count of ballots

The Arizona Court of Appeals considered Cochise County’s claim that the board of supervisors did in fact have the authority to conduct a full hand count of ballots in the 2022 election, contrary to an earlier trial court ruling barring them from doing so.

During oral arguments today, attorneys for the board argued statutorily required hand count processes only represented a “bare minimum” for counties to follow.

Aria Branch, an attorney for the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, argued the steps prescribed by statute are “mandatory, not discretionary” and the county is still required to adhere to statute.

The Court of Appeals released a draft opinion last week and found the county was within its right to conduct a full hand count of early ballots but not precinct ballots given the steps prescribed in statute and the Elections Procedures Manual would be rendered “superfluous” if counties were allowed to perform full hand counts.

“We will not adopt an interpretation that renders a provision superfluous,” the judge wrote.

But the decision reversed the finding that the county could not have done a full hand count of early ballots as a provision in the EPM holds “counties may elect to audit a higher number of ballots at their discretion.”

Today, Judge Sean Brearcliffe clarified the draft opinion was prepared by one judge and “has not been formally conferenced by the panel, it could change in whole or in part before it is ultimately issued.”

Veronica Lucero, attorney for the county, argued the statutes putting a process in place for hand counts represented a “bare minimum” and said counties wishing to perform full hand counts were well within their rights given a statute granting the board of supervisors the ability to “do and perform all other acts and things necessary to the full discharge of its duties as the legislative authority of the county government.”

She further noted the statutes charging boards with the authority to canvass and certify election results, which she said require supervisors to declare “under oath that returns are true and correct.”

Judge Peter Eckerstrom asked whether that reading of the laws would mean the county’s authority overrides processes set by statute. But Lucero said the laws could be harmonized as the process statutes do not limit the board’s authority and “nothing limits the county from going beyond the minimum requirements.”

Lucero also noted the option would likely only be taken by smaller counties, and the process would remain in effect for larger counties “who choose to do the bare minimum required by law.”

She said that does not mean a county that chooses to do a hand count is exempt from the law.

“In choosing to do a full hand count audit, they will necessarily satisfy the minimum requirements already,” Lucero said.

Eckerstrom also brought up the provision in the law that 5,000 early ballots is the maximum number of early ballots a county is allowed to audit.

He noted there were “a lot of stop signs on the way,” as the law requires hand counts be expanded gradually given deviations in the count.

Bryan Blehm, attorney for the county, said “there were some stop signs, but if you don’t hit a stop sign, there’s never an end.”

Eckerstrom said he was having trouble with the argument for a “minimum” when the word “maximum” appears in the statute in governing early ballots.

Branch argued the statute “prescribes a carefully choreographed procedure” and remains the “sole authority” on hand counts.

Branch said the provision providing counties audit “at least two percent of counties or two precincts, whichever is greater” presents two options; it is not an invitation to expand beyond the law.

“If you don’t read the statute that way the rest of the statute is rendered completely superfluous,” Branch said.

Judge Michael Kelly then asked about Lucero’s “bare minimum argument.”

Branch again noted there was not language allowing counties to go beyond the statute as the provisions are not optional.

She also made the case for uniformity in elections.

“Counties simply don’t have the discretion to determine whether or not they follow the law,” Branch said. “Allowing counties to choose whether or not they do a 50% hand count or a 100% hand count and then others choose not to do so would be a recipe for chaos.”

Brearcliffe then noted the Elections Procedures Manual allows for counties to do expanded hand counts on early ballots.

Branch said the Secretary of State has been consistent in saying the provision in the EPM is not legal, and the law would take precedent. She also noted the new draft of the EPM that removes the line.

She also spoke to the argument from Lucero that the board maintains the statutory authority to canvass and certify the election. She said the board would still be limited within the bounds of law, namely the statute governing hand counts.

The panel took the matter under advisement.