Lying about universal ESA vouchers won’t hide the truth

Special interests pushing universal Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) vouchers on Arizona swore the dramatically expanded program wouldn’t defund our local public schools. Yet vouchers will siphon over $900 million away from local schools this school year alone, with every school losing out on an average of $300,000 needed to meet kids’ needs. (Photo by Pexels)

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” This political propaganda technique is the playbook for special interests pushing school vouchers in Arizona. But the “big lie” only works as long as its consequences remain hidden — and when it comes to vouchers, Arizona has entered the “lie big and find out” phase.

Special interests pushing universal ESA vouchers on Arizona swore the dramatically expanded program wouldn’t defund our local public schools. Yet vouchers will siphon over $900 million away from local schools this school year alone, with every school losing out on an average of $300,000 needed to meet kids’ needs.

The voucher pushers are spending an inordinate amount of money to spread the lie that ESA vouchers will pay for themselves, but the economic reality is they’re on track to bankrupt the state. They sold vouchers on the fake premise that they’d help low-income students, but the vast majority of vouchers are going to well-off families who’d already chosen private school options.

If vouchers were popular with Arizonans, the special interests pushing them wouldn’t have to obfuscate the impacts and spend millions trying to sell lies. In their recent OpEd, the Betsy DeVos-backed American Federation for Children (AFC) tried its best to twist a sanitized “poll” to spread the myth that Arizona voters strongly support ESA vouchers.

The truth? Arizona voters already overwhelmingly rejected universal ESA vouchers by a 2-1 margin. Claiming widespread support of “school choice” based on a straw poll from a biased outlet and misattributing it to Arizona is disingenuous at best.

The AFC’s poll of 1,000 people nationwide merely asks voters if they like the concept of “school choice” — not vouchers specifically. That’s like asking a child if he likes the idea of “ice cream choice” without revealing that the flavor options are grass clippings and kitty litter.

When AFC and its universe of dark money allies pump the big lie of “school choice,” they really mean universal ESA vouchers: a scam designed to rob local public schools and prop up grift and indoctrination. Vouchers may sound attractive, but when you pull back the veneer it’s clear the education options these well-funded special interests are pushing are low-quality, unaccredited, financially opaque, and potentially unsafe.

So why aren’t these national groups (with pockets deeper than the Grand Canyon) polling Arizona voters on how ESA vouchers actually work? Are they afraid of what they might find out?

Why isn’t AFC asking Arizona voters if they support their tax dollars propping up a system with zero accountability that’s rife with fraud and wide open to endless grift? Do they think that Arizonans might reject the idea of squandering their hard-earned dollars on unaccountable vendors, non-credentialed teachers and unaccredited schools with sketchy curriculums?

Does AFC worry that an honest poll would reveal Arizona voters want to know how their dollars are being spent? Or that taxpayers might not like the idea of funding gourmet espresso machines, bounce houses, furniture and home repairs, waterskiing lessons in Missouri, chicken coops, jiu jitsu classes, religious education and family vacations — while public school teachers scrape the couch cushions to buy basic supplies for their students?

Or perhaps these voucher-pushing organizations are worried Arizona voters would take issue with taxpayer-funded schools that discriminate against LGBTQ+ students, parents, teachers and staff. Maybe – just maybe – they know Arizonans reject hate.

Here’s the polling that matters: 92% of Arizona families choose public schools. Every year, Arizona voters are polled on education — and every year they overwhelmingly support public schools, support increasing funding for public school students, and support increasing pay for public school teachers and staff. That’s the reality that no big lie can obscure — but how much damage will vouchers wreak on our state budget, our public schools, and over 1 million children before bought-and-sold policymakers wake up to reality?

Beth Lewis is director of Save Our Schools Arizona.