Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

Nikki Kontz, clinical director at Teen Lifeline, a crisis hotline and suicide prevention education provider, became a peer counselor after she lost a friend to suicide in high school.

And 29 years later, as she oversees the program she started in, Kontz continues to emphasize the enduring importance of creating strong networks of support in schools, involving peers, teachers, counselors and administrators.

Mental health remains a key concern among educators, especially as the Covid pandemic led to higher rates of hopelessness and a lower rate of school connectedness among students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

And in 2022, Arizona ranked 49th nationwide in Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking, citing high rates of mental illness among children and lower rates of access to care.

Kontz said calls to the hotline have indicated increased anxiety among teenagers, as well as a lower distress tolerance, and a lower sense of cohesion with their peers.

She notes high levels of stress and a lack of emotional regulations in “what many adults would consider to be small inconveniences.”

Kontz said students struggle with social skills, sharing in class or having conversations with teachers about schoolwork or grades.

“Those are very simple skills that many of them now don’t have. The anxiety of having to talk to someone can be to them just paralyzing,” Kontz said.

Kontz also noted the ongoing push against “social-emotional learning” in schools.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne started state-sponsored campaigns warding against social emotional learning and instead advocated for a hard focus on academics.

Social emotional learning was also incorporated into the “Empower Hotline,” a phoneline established by the Department of Education, which allows people to report “inappropriate lessons that detract from teaching academic standards.”

“We want students to be instructed bell to bell in academics rather than what existed under the previous administration,” Horne told the media in May. “I had teachers saying they wanted to teach bell to bell, but the focus of these metrics was so much on social emotional learning that they had to play what they described as … dumb games with the kids.”

Kontz contended academics and behavioral health skills go hand in hand.

“We want our kids to excel in school, we want them to be successful, but in order to be successful, we need to, one, make sure that they’re alive, and two, that they feel supported and healthy,” Kontz said.

In response to the current state of student mental health, Teen Lifeline partnered with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Foundation for Community and Health Advancement to launch the “Momentum Maker” grant, with $25,000 in flexible funding and guidance and training from Teen Lifeline and M2 Well-Being.

Dr. Christine Wiggs, foundation president and board chair of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation for Community and Health Advancement, said in setting up the Momentum Maker grant, they looked at the data from the Arizona Department of Health Services and CDC to identify greatest areas of need.

“Do we have enough resources across Arizona, to really support mental health? I think we understand that we have a gap,” Wiggs said. “We have the data, we have the statistics, but we know those numbers are actually students, and they are the teachers that are supporting those students.”

The grant provides support from students to administrators with a three-pronged approach. The awarded school will receive $25,000 in funding to be put toward addressing school mental health needs. It’ll also provide training from M-2 Wellbeing for administrative staff and teachers on personal mental health and resilience.

“We talk about that concept of making sure that you put your oxygen mask on first before you help others,” Wiggs said. “We’re really making sure that the teachers, faculty, staff who are there, teaching youth and are committed to supporting youth have the supports themselves to increase their competencies and skills and to promote their own mental well-being.”

Teen Lifeline plans to provide guidance on creating protocols and procedures for suicide prevention and response, catered to the individual school. The organization has long provided training to schools and school districts across the state, and Kontz said the overall goal is to create a “culture of care.”

She noted each school is different and the organization does targeted work to identify the areas of need and protocols specific to each school.

“We are helping our kids to be able to be better friends and better supports to their peers, as well as really supporting the school staff, administration, all the way down to teachers, and coaches and janitorial staff and bus drivers on how best to identify kids and support them so that our kids don’t have to be in crisis in order to be to get the support that they need,” Kontz said.

Overall, Wiggs and Kontz hope the grant will provide an opportunity for schools to create solutions catered to their students and staff amid the larger deficit in mental health support across the state.

“We do struggle in our state with school district budget and school budgets and not having enough money to meet all the needs of every school, and every community,” Kontz said. “This grant is a way to bring in some expertise that isn’t going to cost the school anything.”