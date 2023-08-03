fbpx

Most populous Arizona counties closely watch heat-associated deaths after hottest month

Anita Snow, Associated Press//August 3, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Most populous Arizona counties closely watch heat-associated deaths after hottest month

heat-related deaths, Arizona officials, Maricopa County, Pima County

Patrons are warned about the heat at the Desert Botanical Garden entrance on Aug. 2, 2023, in Phoenix. Arizona officials are closely watching the deaths attributable to the scorching weather after Phoenix saw its hottest month in July. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Most populous Arizona counties closely watch heat-associated deaths after hottest month

Anita Snow, Associated Press//August 3, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials are closely watching the deaths attributable to the scorching weather after Phoenix saw its hottest month in July.

Officials have put refrigerated body trailers on standby in the state’s two most populous counties in case morgues reach capacity. Officials for Maricopa and Pima counties say storage at the medical examiner offices are not full and trailers aren’t needed yet.

“This is our usual process over the last few summers,” said Dr. Greg Hess, medical examiner for Pima County.
Maricopa County, the state’s most populous county, reported this week that 39 heat-associated deaths have been confirmed this year as of July 29. Another 312 deaths are under investigation.

At the same time last year, there were 42 confirmed heat-related deaths in Maricopa County, with another 282 under investigation.

Maricopa County reported 425 heat-associated deaths in all of 2022, with more than half of them in July.
Pima County lists 59 heat-related deaths for this year through July 27, but not how many more deaths remain under investigation. There are no comparable figures from Pima County from last year because the tracking was expanded this year to include deaths in which heat was a contributing factor, something Maricopa County has done for several years.

Officials caution against reading too much into preliminary death reports, noting that the totals can change dramatically during the course of investigations that often include toxicology tests that can take months.

The National Weather Service said this week that July was the hottest month in Phoenix on record, with an average temperature of 102.7 F (39.28 C). This beats the previous record of 99.1 F (37.28 C) set back in August 2020.

People who are homeless and those who work outside are among those at the greatest risk of dying from the heat.

Phoenix and its suburbs sweltered more and longer than most cities during the recent heat spell, with several records including 31 consecutive days over 110 F (43.33 C). That streak ended Monday. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.
___
Associated Press writer Terry Tang contributed to this report.

t
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

ASU, Arizona, Arizona State University, University of Arizona, Pac-12, Arizona Board of Regents

More Pac-12 movement? Arizona and Washington regents call special meetings

The pieces of the conference realignment puzzle could again be moving quickly. The boards of regents for Arizo[...]

August 3, 2023
BlackFeet Nation, Medicaid scam, Arizona, Montana

Blackfeet tribe of Montana declares emergency over Medicaid scam that lured members to Arizona

A widespread Medicaid scam that left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless in metro Phoenix is being [...]

August 2, 2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers

From hot issues to hot dogs, politicians turn to Threads to reach voters

Among the 100 million users who reportedly signed up last month for Threads, Meta’s new social media platfor[...]

August 2, 2023
rental tax, Hobbs, legislation

Hobbs signs legislation to eliminate right of cities, towns to set local rental tax

Arizona renters are going to get some small relief in their bills. But not just yet.

August 1, 2023
Border Patrol, legal counsel, migrants, asylum, asylum-seekers, expedited screening, border

Democratic lawmakers slam the lack of attorney access for asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody

Dozens of Democratic members of Congress asked the Biden administration Tuesday to end expedited screening of [...]

August 1, 2023
Yuma County, waste, Yuma County Board of Supervisors, A.A. Sydcol, environmental services company, toxic chemicals

‘We’re not the place’: Yuma County residents fight hazardous waste permit

An online petition to stop a Yuma waste company’s proposal to start managing hazardous materials has receive[...]

July 31, 2023

Featured News

Prop 400, I_10, Hobbs, Senate, House, voters, public transportation, freeways, deal

Prop. 400 compromise alters use of tax monies

3/8/2023
Hoffman, Freedom Caucus, Hobbs, anti-discrimination, Republicans, Democrats, litigation, Department of Administration, budget, Prop 400

Lawmakers move successful tax extension over far-right opposition

2/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Arizona Department of Education, leak, employees, resignations, Accurso, Rizzo, Horne

AZDOHS concludes former ADE employee is behind data leak of ESA families’ [...]

1/8/2023
data breach, ESA, Hobbs, Horne, Accurso

ESA data breach prompts state Homeland Security investigation 

28/7/2023
students' mental health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, social-emotional learning, Mental Health America’s Youth Ranking

Grant addresses students’ mental health issues

27/7/2023

Recent News

Legislature

Lawmakers send bill to ban rental tax to Hobbs

1/8/2023

New Republican senator bashes Freedom Caucus

20/7/2023
election, 2024, legislative races, Republicans, Democrats, House, Senate

Early look at 2024’s competitive legislative districts

20/7/2023
OHVs, off highway vehicles, Bliss, Nguyen, Bennett, Kerr

Legislature to consider off-highway vehicle issues and regulation

18/7/2023
homeless, shelter, City of Scottsdale, Gress, David Ortega

Lawmaker raises concerns over Scottsdale shelter program

13/7/2023