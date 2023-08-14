Clean energy, Arizonans’ resilience are keys to a better future

A sign displays an unofficial temperature as jets taxi at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport at dusk, July 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Phoenix weathered in 31-days above 110 degrees has lost at least 39 people to the heat. Nationwide, around 30 million Americans struggle to afford their energy bill and qualify for the subsidy; but less than 3% received federal assistance for their summer bills. Experts say it's woefully underfunded. (AP Photo/Matt York)

I love Phoenix and Arizona. But I’m worried that the climate crisis and extreme temperatures are going to make it harder and harder to live here. If we want to protect and preserve our communities, our economy, and our environment, we must take bold action to address the climate crisis.

We currently experience an average of 50 extreme heat days per year, the second highest in the nation. We’re on our way to becoming the first major American city to hit an average monthly temperature in the triple digits. These are not distinctions to celebrate.

Every year, extreme heat kills more people than hurricanes, floods, or wildfires. The elderly, children, people with chronic health conditions, low-income families, and communities of color are at the highest risk of heat-related illness and death. Outdoor workers, who make up almost one-quarter of Arizona’s workforce, are also particularly vulnerable. Their risk of dying from heat exposure is 35 times higher than the rest of the population.

The extreme heat is even endangering our famously hardy and resilient saguaro cacti, which typically live up to 150 years. When temperatures stay too high, these majestic cacti can lose arms or die altogether.

In addition to the terrible human and environmental tolls, there’s an economic cost to climate change, which will cost Arizona more than $17 billion annually by 2100. If our state doesn’t lead on this issue that directly affects all of us, we’ll collectively pay the price.

Investing in clean energy means using fewer fossil fuels that pollute the air and water, which in turn means fewer health problems like asthma and heart disease that come from toxic pollution. Embracing clean energy also means avoiding the worst of the climate crisis outcomes.

Fortunately, we’re headed in the right direction. As of 2022, we had nearly 60,000 clean energy jobs in Arizona. So far, our state has created and filled more than 12,700 new clean energy jobs and more than $8.31 billion in investment since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. These are manufacturing jobs, engineering jobs, and construction jobs. Many of them don’t require a college degree. Almost all of these new jobs and new investments are in communities of color.

In fact, our state ranks first for the most new clean energy jobs in communities of color. This is something we should be especially proud of, just as we should be celebrating the fact that the Inflation Reduction Act will help protect our health and safety while saving us money.

Gas and electricity prices are top of mind for many Arizonans, and it’s critically important to me that any new policies we enact don’t leave behind people who are struggling to pay these bills. The IRA can save consumers up to $1,000 a year on energy bills by helping them upgrade to energy-efficient appliances and up to $950 a year on gas, by knocking $7,500 off the price of electric cars.

The one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act coincides with President Biden’s historic visit this week to the Grand Canyon, where he declared a new National Monument and talked about the benefits of clean energy and the good-paying manufacturing jobs that clean energy is bringing back to the United States. I’m proud that Arizona is establishing itself as a leader in this space, embracing policies that will strengthen our state’s electrical grid and make the United States more energy independent.

Resilience means adapting to changes and setbacks. I know the people of Arizona as resilient people. We’re going to work, caring for our families, and doing what we can to get by in this record-breaking heat. We also need to be looking ahead to how we can build a better future for the next generation, and that means making the transition to clean energy as quickly, thoroughly, and equitably as we can.

Oscar De Los Santos, a Democrat, represents Legislative District 11 in South Phoenix, Laveen and Guadalupe.