Petersen is the most qualified Republican for attorney general

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, speaking with attendees at the 2023 Legislative Forecast Luncheon hosted by the Arizona Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Chase Field in Phoenix. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Note: This article is a direct response to https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2026/04/15/a-petersen-ag-nomination-would-be-an-early-victory-for-the-democrats/

A recent op-ed by an animal law attorney and three-time donor to Rodney Glassman’s campaign got both the law and the facts wrong about the race for Arizona Attorney General. The piece deserves a rebuttal for misleading voters on a matter as serious as who is legally and practically qualified to serve as the state’s top law enforcement officer.

The column leaned heavily on A.R.S. § 41-191, asserting that Warren Petersen fails to meet the statute’s supposed tenure requirements. That claim collapses under scrutiny for three independent reasons.

First, the statute has been struck down. It is a dead-letter law with no remaining force or effect. As a litigator, if one were to attempt to brazenly utilize dead law in court to convince a judge of one’s arguments, that person could be subject to sanction.

Second, the statutory deadline for any candidate challenge expired on April 6, 2026. That window is closed.

Third, and most obvious to anyone thinking clearly, if the author’s allegation were true, Glassman could have walked into court, filed a simple challenge, and have Petersen removed from the ballot for roughly $10,000. Instead, he is preparing to spend millions trying (and failing) to beat Petersen in the primary. The math tells the story. If Glassman’s campaign were serious about their legal claims, they would have pursued it. They didn’t, because they knew it’s frivolous and could subject Mr. Glassman to a Rule 11 violation or other sanction.

Beyond the legal fiction, the real measure of a candidate is record, experience and support within the legal and law-enforcement communities. Petersen is the only person in this race who has been asked to run by former Assistant Attorneys General who actually served in the office. He is the only candidate endorsed by four conservative state attorneys general, four county prosecutors, and two of Arizona’s largest police associations. Those endorsements did not appear by accident. They reflect a consensus among citizens and attorneys like me who understand what the job demands.

As Senate President, Petersen is managing over 110 cases or amicus briefs. Some of the biggest-like Jane Doe v. Warren Petersen, which defends Arizona’s Save Women’s Sports Act, and Mi Familia v. Warren Petersen, which ensures only citizens are voting, have gone all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. These high-stakes battles show a leader willing to fight for conservative principles at the highest levels.

Petersen has led a large public institution for years and built a proven conservative record of results. He has won seven elections in a row. When we served together in the Legislature, I knew Warren to be a commanding presence, leading thoughtful reform to make our lives safer, more prosperous and freer.

The contrast against the competition could not be starker.

The Attorney General’s Office demands someone with real executive experience, a track record of winning tough fights, and broad respect from prosecutors, police, and the conservative legal community. Warren Petersen meets every test with aplomb.

Arizonans deserve straight facts. The choice is clear: the most qualified, experienced and electable candidate for Arizona Attorney General is Warren Petersen.

Adam Kwasman is the Managing Attorney of Kwasman Law, PLLC. He currently serves as the Vice Mayor of Scottsdale, and previously served in the Arizona House of Representatives.