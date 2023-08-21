Republican legislators file complaint requesting AG investigate Phoenix’s firearm transfer to Ukraine  

Two Republican lawmakers are asking Attorney General Kris Mayes to investigate a recent ordinance passed by the City of Phoenix that authorizes the city to donate unclaimed firearms to Ukraine. Reps. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley and Selina Bliss, R-Prescott, filed a SB 1487 complaint alleging the city is violating state law with its ordinance, passed by the Phoenix City Council on June 28. (Photo by Pexels)

Reps. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley and Selina Bliss, R-Prescott, filed a SB 1487 complaint alleging the city is violating state law with its ordinance, passed by the Phoenix City Council on June 28. The ordinance states that the city will transfer unclaimed firearms through D.T. Gruelle, a private international shipping company, to the National Police of Ukraine.

The firearms are meant to assist Ukraine in its war effort against Russia, which started in February 2022. Firearms are considered unclaimed when no owner has contacted the city after a 30-day notice and cities can then dispose of the firearms.

The representatives cited Arizona statute, which prohibits local governing bodies from enacting an ordinance related to “the possession, sale, transfer, purchase, acquisition, or use of firearms in Arizona” and another statute notes political subdivisions may only dispose of unclaimed firearms by sale to a “business that is authorized to receive and dispose of the firearm under federal and state law.”

There are some exceptions to the law including imposing taxes on retail sales, safety of minors and transportation for lawful hunting and shooting events.

“This is not about the Second Amendment or … about whether you support the war or not. As a legislator, I’m pretty much bound to the law that we created, so it’s difficult to see someone like the city of Phoenix, and I don’t know if they know it or not, but they’re breaking state laws,” Nguyen told The Arizona Capitol Times on Thursday.

Nguyen said he met with a city official on Thursday to further discuss the ordinance, a day after the city issued a written response to a Bliss and Nguyen letter dated July 3 expressing their legal concerns with the ordinance. The complaint with Attorney General Kris Mayes was filed Monday.

“Our submission of this 1487 complaint formally requests that Attorney General Mayes investigate the legality of the City of Phoenix’s ordinance allowing the donation of unclaimed firearms to Ukraine’s national police, which appears to be in direct violation of our state’s established laws,” Nguyen and Bliss said in a joint statement Monday. “Adherence to the law is not an option but an imperative – especially for public officials. Mayor (Kate) Gallego and the City Council should repeal their misguided ordinance and instead prioritize the safety and security of its own community. We will eagerly anticipate the Attorney General’s report.”

The city’s ordinance states only 9mm, 45 mm, 39 mm, and 12-gauge firearms will be sent to Ukraine, which the representatives say is “obviously mischaracterizing the correct caliber of the designated firearms.”

Phoenix City Attorney Julie Kriegh issued a response letter to Nguyen and Bliss on Wednesday informing the representatives that city officials view the transfer of firearms with similar intent as donations of vests and armor to Ukraine in 2022 authorized by Republican former Gov. Doug Ducey. The city’s draft contract with Gruelle lists 599 firearms to be transferred.

Bliss and Nguyen’s complaint letter also states a city spokesperson justified the ordinance to the representatives by comparing the action to the Miami Police Department in Florida sending unclaimed firearms to Ukraine. Florida law exempts cities from state laws governing the disposition of unclaimed weapons and Bliss and Nguyen say Arizona law doesn’t express that same exemption.

“The City’s willful ignorance of state law is not only troubling; it places the City in a precarious position should this issue be litigated,” the representatives wrote.

Mayes has 30 days to submit a report responding to the complaint under Arizona law.