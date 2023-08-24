fbpx

The impact of DCS’ discovery gap on parents – a former department attorney’s perspective  

Guest Opinion//August 24, 2023

Home>Commentary>

The impact of DCS’ discovery gap on parents – a former department attorney’s perspective  

DCS, parental rights,

On Aug. 21, 2023, a letter from the Division Chief Counsel representing the Department of Child Safety (DCS) went out to all presiding judges across the state of Arizona. The letter requested that they “suspend any trials and severance proceedings” set in the next two weeks because of a review that revealed thousands of documents were not made discoverable in over 3,800 cases, with an estimated 139 finalized adoptions also affected. It should also be noted that the issue dates back to when the state’s database software program, Guardian, was first implemented in February 2021 (meaning, the number of cases affected could be exponentially greater). (Photo by Pexels)

The impact of DCS’ discovery gap on parents – a former department attorney’s perspective  

Guest Opinion//August 24, 2023

On Aug. 21, 2023, a letter from the Division Chief Counsel representing the Department of Child Safety (DCS) went out to all presiding judges across the state of Arizona. The letter requested that they “suspend any trials and severance proceedings” set in the next two weeks due to a review that revealed thousands of documents were not made discoverable in over 3,800 cases, with an estimated 139 finalized adoptions also affected. It should also be noted that the problem dates back to when the state’s database software program, Guardian, was first implemented in February 2021 (meaning, the number of cases affected could be exponentially greater).

DCS, attorney general, court, parental rights, Guardian
Deandra Arena

While I appreciate the transparency from DCS and the immediate stay on pending proceedings, the ramifications of this lack of discoverable information, beyond the two-week shutdown, are unclear. What is clear is that dependency proceedings, severance proceedings and adoption proceedings may have gone before a judge without complete disclosure. As a former Assistant Attorney General for DCS and a current attorney representing parents in DCS proceedings, I recognize this issue might not be fixable in two weeks and I have significant concerns about whether parents were afforded the due process that a fundamental right to parent deserves.

The Division Chief’s letter notes that the database DCS uses to retain its records, Guardian, is to blame, the system is heavily reliant on human engagement. For example, third-party providers like psychologists who evaluate children and parents for the department have to submit their reports to Guardian. The assigned caseworker or another DCS employee then has to review the record before admitting it into the system, thereby making it discoverable information. Such reports can then be testified about in court and could affect whether a judge determines a termination of parental rights is appropriate. Other records that have to be “admitted” into the database include substance abuse records, visitation records and medical records. Similar to a report by a psychologist, if records like these were never admitted, this could mean that parental rights were terminated by a court that had insufficient information.

While the omission of documentary evidence is problematic, it goes beyond that, as the court’s ability to assess the credibility of witnesses could also have been impacted by this data gap. It’s worth noting that credibility findings are not reviewable on appeal and can influence the outcome of the case. The lack of access to these records at trial could have affected the court’s credibility finding of a parent, as they may have said they were evaluated by the professional but not been believed, because the report was never part of the record.

It also could have affected the court’s credibility finding for a DCS caseworker, most of whom rely on their notes and reports in the database to prepare for trials, which can take place months after they worked on the case. Moreover, DCS has a relatively high turnover rate for DCS employees, which means the caseworker who testifies at a trial may not have been the person initially assigned to investigate. Meaning, that caseworker can only rely on what was put into the Guardian system to form the basis of their testimony.

The Attorney General and Department of Child Safety did the right thing here by flagging this issue for the public. Transparency is crucial in the days to come so that we, as advocates for families can trust that we have all the information to which we are entitled to help ensure a fair process.

Deandra Arena is an attorney at Woodnick Law, PLLC. She previously was an Assistant Attorney General for the Protective Services Section (representing DCS) in Arizona. She is licensed to practice in Arizona and California.

 

s
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Protecting Arizona election officials crucial ahead of upcoming elections

Instead of politicizing our election offices, we need to work together to ensure Arizona’s election official[...]

August 23, 2023

Mingus Mountain: a sanctuary for trafficked children

“God’s Children Are Not For Sale”—But are they? Predation on children. Does this type of thing actuall[...]

August 23, 2023

Arizona must shed light on Native American communities suffering in the shadows

I am grateful to see our state work to remedy this issue by closing some illegitimate sites of addiction thera[...]

August 23, 2023

Medicare Advantage makes health care accessible for seniors

Harvard’s study confirms the importance of Medicare Advantage for our most vulnerable populations. It is imp[...]

August 23, 2023

Presidential shenanigans nothing new to nation

All is fair in love, war and politics. But, despite the overwhelming historical ignorance of the modern media,[...]

August 17, 2023
Hamadeh, court, Mayes

Evicted: How our American Dream became an Arizona nightmare

For my wife and me, this isn’t about the money. It’s about principle. We want our home back. More than any[...]

August 16, 2023

Featured News

Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Supreme Court will consider whether Arizona law prohibits most abortions

23/8/2023
DCS, removal, judges, flaw,

State discovers flaw in DCS system used to determine children’s removal fr[...]

21/8/2023
heat state of emergency, Hobbs

Hobbs declares heat state of emergency

11/8/2023
Proposition 400, light rail, Hobbs, Giles, Mesa, Phoenix

Hobbs, mayors celebrate Prop 400 compromise 

11/8/2023
ballots, Cochise County, Stevens, elections

County tailors ballot project to politically connected firm 

10/8/2023

Recent News

Legislature

dispatchers, PTSD, 911, Hernandez

New law extends counseling for those helping people in crisis

23/8/2023
Ukraine, Phoenix City Council, Bliss, Nguyen

Republican legislators file complaint requesting AG investigate Phoenix’s fire[...]

21/8/2023

Petersen threatens lawsuit if state elections manual not revised

15/8/2023
social media, Hobbs, investigation, Twitter, Facebook

House panel to examine Hobbs’ social media conduct as Secretary of State 

11/8/2023

Finchem, Kern, Gosar must pay former minority leader’s legal fees

10/8/2023