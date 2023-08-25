Lawmakers pool resources to craft budget projects 

Legislative Democrats and Republicans worked together to plan funding major expenses in the state budget this past session, including establishing a micro-business loan program that saw bipartisan support. The bill was inspired by Rep. Seth Blattman, D-Mesa, who is a small business owner who faced problems attempting to fund his furniture manufacturing business. (Photo by Pexels)

Editor’s note: This story was published in print in our Aug. 25 Session Wrap edition, which reviewed and analyzed the 2023 legislative session.

Legislative Republicans and Democrats pooled their resources this session to craft major expenses in the state budget, including a $300 million boost to K-12 education and a $260 million tax rebate to Arizona families, plus many smaller projects also were negotiated into the budget.

Most of the smaller deals involved infrastructure projects that Republican lawmakers viewed were needed for their constituents. Some Democrats voiced complaints leading up to the budget’s signing that they weren’t given the same opportunity, but there were some wins.

Rep. Seth Blattman, D-Mesa, sponsored a bill to establish a micro-business loan program that saw bipartisan support earlier during the session. The bill would end up getting into the budget as a one-time $5 million line item, even though Blattman said he didn’t spend much time pushing for the funding.

The bill was inspired by Blattman’s background as a small business owner who faced problems trying to fund his furniture manufacturing business. He said he was “pleasantly surprised” when he saw his bill as a line item in the budget.

“Business owners need access to reasonably priced capital and that really isn’t available for most small businesses,” Blattman said.

The appropriation established a micro-business loan fund that provides low-interest loans to community development financial institutions that then provide loans to micro businesses in Arizona. Blattman said he’s hopeful the program can continue being funded in the coming years, describing it as self-sustaining since the small business taking a loan will eventually pay it back to the institution, which will then pay back the state.

“There will be a default rate associated with it as with any loan programs, but we do expect a good portion of the funds to be paid back to the state,” Blattman said.

Other Democrats representing the Navajo Nation cited budget wins for infrastructure projects that would help tribal communities, including a $20 million appropriation for the Little Colorado River Levee in Winslow, which will help reduce flood risk in the city.

Another $10 million went to the Navajo Nation for 9N402 bridge improvements in Lupton and $9 million will be distributed to nonprofit organizations for economic sustainability developments, renewable energy projects, capital projects and broadband projects within 20 miles of a recently closed coal mine in Navajo County.

Overall, the budget included $67 million to projects directed toward tribal and rural communities, which Democratic representatives called a historic investment.

“Under the state’s new leadership, health advocates, law enforcement, and legislators are coming together to safeguard our indigenous community and financial resources,” Rep. Myron Tsosie, D-Chinle, said in a news release after the budget was signed into law.

Mohave County lawmakers prioritized local law enforcement with a $9 million appropriation to rebuild four substations operated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department. House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu, noted Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, and Rep. John Gillette, R-Kingman, pooled their budget funds to get the funding for the project in the budget.

Rep. David Livingston, R-Peoria, earlier told the Arizona Capitol Times that Republican senators and representatives were given $30 million and $20 million to appropriate in the budget.

Another major win for lawmakers representing Legislative District 16 was an $89 million appropriation for Interstate 10. House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez, R-Casa Grande, prioritized I-10 funding all session, along with other smaller roadway projects in the area. Martinez also highlighted a $25 million appropriation to improve the Santa Rosa Canal in Pinal County in a video uploaded by the House GOP on June 27.

House Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, addressed criticisms some people had with the budget in a recent interview with the Capitol Times, with the term “pork” thrown around during budget conversations. He said it wasn’t his place to question what lawmakers determined was crucial for their districts.

“I don’t know that it’s my place to pass judgment on what a representative from I don’t know, Snowflake, wants for their community,” Toma said. “I think that’s up to them to decide and at some level you have to take their word for it. If the community doesn’t like it, then the community can vote accordingly next time around.”