fbpx

Arizona sheriff seeks state and federal help to handle arrival of asylum-seekers in rural area

The Associated Press//September 15, 2023

Home>Recent news>

Arizona sheriff seeks state and federal help to handle arrival of asylum-seekers in rural area

border, migrants, Cochise County, asylum-seekers

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol truck, in the distance, patrols the U.S. border with Mexico, March 18, 2016, in Douglas, Ariz. The sheriff of Cochise County, Arizona's easternmost border county, asked state and federal officials for help on Sept. 14, 2023, with the sudden daily arrival of more than 100 migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., including families with small children. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

Arizona sheriff seeks state and federal help to handle arrival of asylum-seekers in rural area

The Associated Press//September 15, 2023

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — The sheriff of Arizona’s easternmost border county asked state and federal officials for help Thursday with the sudden daily release of more than a hundred migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., including families with small children.

Along with other local officials at a news conference Thursday, Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County said that the rural area doesn’t have shelters or other infrastructure to attend to the needs of migrants, many of them from faraway countries in western Africa and southeast Asia.

“We don’t have any resources at all to house these people,” said Douglas Mayor Donald Huish.

The officials said Customs and Border Protection has been overwhelmed with arrivals and began releasing the migrants into small communities such as Douglas and Bisbee on Wednesday and continued Thursday. Some were dropped off at a bus stop outside a Bisbee supermarket.

Douglas is a city of about 16,000 people on Arizona’s border with Mexico. Dannels said the migrants entered the U.S. at other locations along the U.S.-Mexico border but didn’t specify where or why remote Cochise County was chosen as the location to release them.

Officials said many migrants are being transported out of the area to a Tucson shelter on buses paid for by Pima County with federal grant funding.

When contacted, CBP did not address specific questions about why Cochise County was chosen for releases, but said it is “working according to plan and as part of our standard processes” to get people quickly out of detention facilities before they become overcrowded.

It said it aims to “safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws.”

Typically, asylum-seekers who are allowed to remain in the U.S. are sheltered for a few days by nonprofit organizations that then help them make contact with and travel to stay with relatives in other parts of the country pending their immigration court dates.

But those organizations don’t exist in remote areas like Cochise County.

Yuma County, located on Arizona’s border with Mexico in the far west, has encountered similar problems in 2021 when Border Patrol officials released migrants there when facilities became overwhelmed.

s
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, workers, union, Phoenix City Council, Ortiz

Phoenix Sky Harbor workers file complaint, vote to strike over dangerous working conditions and low ...

Two groups of airport workers are speaking out about what they say are dangerous working conditions and low wa[...]

September 15, 2023
clean energy jobs, solar, Clean Jobs America report

Arizona added 2,374 clean-energy jobs in 2022, near pre-pandemic levels

Arizona added more than 2,300 clean-energy industry jobs last year, falling just shy of the state’s pre-pand[...]

September 15, 2023
water, Colorado River, Gilbert, Arizona Water Banking Authority

State considers using effluent water credits

The Arizona Water Banking Authority is exploring the possibility of buying purified wastewater to distribute l[...]

September 15, 2023
Democrats, Republicans, Capitol Hill

Glass half-full or half-empty? In partisan Washington, it’s usually both

Will the flow of migrants into the U.S. “grow our workforce, our productivity, and our economy” or is it �[...]

September 14, 2023
minimum wage, fast food, Consumer Price Index

Minimum wage will rise in January, costs increasing

What would you buy for an extra $20 a week? A nice meal? A car mount for your phone? An extra four gallons [...]

September 13, 2023
Covid, Will Humble, vaccines, Arizona, Jill Biden

Updated Covid vaccine OK’d, experts urge people to roll up their sleeves

Federal officials Tuesday approved an updated Covid vaccine for use by anyone age 6 months or older, and healt[...]

September 13, 2023

Featured News

Senate, Arizona State University, free speech

ASU probe finds controversial speaking engagement revealed ‘no evidence[...]

15/9/2023
Finchem, Lake, Senate, House, Secretary of State, 2024 primary

Lake and Finchem want panel to reconsider dismissal of lawsuit

12/9/2023
Hobbs, county attorneys, abortion, Planned Parenthood,

Panel considering whether to revive challenge to law barring abortions based sol[...]

11/9/2023
Covid, Hobbs, Horne, relief funds, children

Hobbs and Horne at odds over Covid funds

8/9/2023
Horne, lawsuit, English language immersion, SEI, Mayes, Hobbs

Horne files suit to get court to rule schools not using ‘structured Englis[...]

7/9/2023

Recent News

Legislature

housing, DINO, Serviss, Hoffman, Shope, nominee

GOP members reject housing department nominee due to claims of plagiarism

14/9/2023
Grand Canyon National Park, Biden, national monument, Hobbs, Stanton, Grijalva, Sinema

Petersen said Legislature plans to sue Biden Administration over monument

11/9/2023
groundwater, Griffin, House, legislation, groundwater management area, rural management areas

Prescott Valley takes water reform into its own hands

7/9/2023
Rio Verde, Scottsdale, water, Senate, Hobbs, House

Scottsdale and Rio Verde both approve water agreement 

6/9/2023
Threads, Instagram, social media, Meta, lawmakers, House panel, Hobbs,

House panel considers policy to stop elected officials requesting social media[...]

5/9/2023