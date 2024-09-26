Protect Medicare Advantage for seniors, including veterans

fbpx

David Lucier Guest Commentary//September 26, 2024//[read_meter]

Combat veteran and Green Beret David Lucier advocates for Arizona lawmakers to properly fund and Support Medicare Advantage, a program that serves Arizona’s seniors and veterans. (Photo by Unsplash)

David Lucier Guest Commentary//September 26, 2024//[read_meter]

As the November elections approach, one issue that should be top of mind for Arizona lawmakers is seniors’ access to quality, affordable health care. For older Arizonans, this is not just another policy debate – it’s a daily concern that impacts our lives, financial security and peace of mind.

Arizona veterans are no different. You may not know that millions of veterans – like me – don’t rely solely on the VA for our medical care. Instead, we’ve chosen to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan.

A recent study found that more than 1 in 3 U.S. veterans – over 35% – are utilizing Medicare Advantage. There are plenty of reasons why. My plan goes far beyond routine care, and includes prescription coverage, dental, vision and hearing – services often not included with traditional Medicare. A full range of preventative care is covered, even access to fitness programs.

David Lucier

Getting seen by a doctor, nurse or health specialist can be challenging for veterans who don’t live near a VA facility, especially in rural Arizona. That’s another reason why many of us choose Medicare Advantage, which covers both in-person and telehealth medical visits.

Other issues may draw more headlines, but health care remains one of the biggest concerns for American voters. A Pew Research poll this spring found that health care affordability was the third biggest issue among all voters, trailing only inflation and partisan gridlock among all topics. Separately, issues related to health care affordability comprised five of the top six concerns cited by U.S. voters over the age of 50, according to a University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation survey earlier this year.

It’s no surprise, considering the number of seniors like me who live on a fixed income. That’s why I’m glad I can choose Medicare Advantage, which has plans with low monthly premiums and caps out-of-pocket costs. 

Medicare Advantage remains a program with bipartisan support. In particular, I thank Congressman Ruben Gallego for being a Medicare Advantage champion who consistently stands up for Arizona seniors and their need for low-cost, accessible care.

As we prepare to cast our ballots in the coming weeks, Arizona seniors will be watching closely to see which candidates prioritize our issues, including health care choice and affordability. And we will be voting – during the 2020 election, adults over the age of 50 made up more than half of all voters. 

Arizona elected officials must remember that Medicare Advantage is more than just a line item in a budget. It’s a lifeline for nearly 700,000 Arizonans, including veterans like me. 

David Lucier is a combat veteran and Green Beret with the U.S. Army. He lives in Tempe.

Recent News

