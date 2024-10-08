AG’s ruling highlights need for affordable child care

Attorney General Kris Mayes gestures to the state House April 4, 2024. Joe Barba supports Mayes’ legal opinion establishing child care as a permissible campaign expense and urges lawmakers to increase access to childcare for all Arizonans. (Photo by Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services)

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes recently acknowledged the real-world challenges faced by political candidates with families when she issued a legal opinion establishing child care as a permissible campaign expense.

This ruling is not just a win for aspiring politicians with young children. It’s a spotlight on a critical issue that affects countless Arizona families – the need for accessible, affordable and quality child care.

As the senior director of government affairs at First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, I view this decision through the lens of its broader implications. It recognizes that child care is not a luxury but a necessity for many who wish to participate fully in our democracy and workforce.

Mayes wrote, “Arizona’s campaign finance law permits the use of privately raised campaign funds for dependent care if, and only if, the expenses are for the purpose of enabling the candidate or other person to perform campaign activities.”

While this ruling is specific to campaign activities, it opens up a broader conversation about the importance of child care in all aspects of professional life. For the majority of Arizonans, child care is not a backseat issue — it’s a kitchen table concern that directly impacts their daily lives and economic stability.

A recent survey of working parents in Arizona with children from birth to age 5, funded by the Helios Education Foundation, revealed that 28% of parents have left a job due to child care challenges. More than half of the parents surveyed reported being late for work or having to leave early because of such obstacles. These statistics paint a clear picture – the lack of accessible and affordable child care is wreaking havoc on parents’ work lives and, by extension, businesses and our state’s economy.

It’s imperative that our policymakers recognize that investing in child care is investing in Arizona’s future. Quality early childhood education sets the foundation for lifelong learning and success. Moreover, ensuring parents have reliable child care options allows them to fully participate in the workforce, driving economic growth and stability for families across our state.

Mayes’ ruling on campaign expenses is a step in the right direction, acknowledging the real costs associated with raising a family while pursuing public service. Now, we must build on this momentum to address the broader child care crisis facing Arizona families.

To our state legislators and policymakers: I urge you to consider comprehensive measures to increase access to affordable, high-quality child care. This could include:



Investing in quality early childhood programs and services.

Expanding child care assistance for college students and low- to middle-income working families.

Offering tax incentives for businesses that provide on-site child care or child care benefits.

Streamline regulation that encourages operators to open child care facilities in rural, tribal and low-income communities.

By addressing the child care crisis head-on, we can support working families, boost our economy and ensure that every child in Arizona has the opportunity to thrive. The attorney general’s ruling has opened the door. Now it’s time for our elected leaders to walk through it and create meaningful policy change for Arizona families.

Joe Barba is senior director of government affairs for First Things First.