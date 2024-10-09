fbpx

Arizona court ruling on marijuana: A win for justice, but a risky message for drivers

Marc Lamber, Guest Commentary//October 9, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>Opinion>Commentary>

Arizona court ruling on marijuana: A win for justice, but a risky message for drivers

Marc Lamber argues for law enforcement to have additional tools to prosecute drivers who use cannabis, such as is featured in this image. (AP Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jason Bean)

Arizona court ruling on marijuana: A win for justice, but a risky message for drivers

Marc Lamber, Guest Commentary//October 9, 2024//[read_meter]

I support the recent ruling by the Arizona Court of Appeals, but I fear its unintended consequences. While the decision rightly acknowledges that THC can linger in the bloodstream long after impairment has passed, the ruling may lead to a dangerous misconception: that it’s safe to drive after using marijuana. Just like some alcohol users think they can beat the system, some believe they drive better under the influence of marijuana. Now, these individuals may feel emboldened, knowing that science alone won’t convict them if they’re caught driving high.

Marc Lamber

Before this ruling, if THC metabolites were found in a driver’s blood, it was often presumed to be enough for a DUI conviction. But things shifted in 2020 when voters approved Proposition 207, legalizing recreational marijuana. Under the new law, the state could only impose penalties on drivers if they were “impaired to the slightest degree” by marijuana. However, THC’s prolonged presence in the bloodstream complicates things. The court’s ruling has now clarified this: THC metabolites alone are not enough to prove impairment. Law enforcement must show additional subjective evidence of a driver being impaired.

This stands in stark contrast to Arizona’s rules for alcohol. If a driver blows a .08 on a breathalyzer, that’s considered a clear-cut sign of impairment, and the law presumes DUI. For marijuana, no such scientific standard currently exists, leaving law enforcement with a more subjective—and less reliable—method of determining impairment.

While we’re making progress toward the development of a THC breathalyzer that could establish a clear standard for marijuana impairment, it’s now up to our lawmakers and law enforcement agencies to adopt such tools once available. The goal must be to create a standard that can reliably indicate when someone is truly impaired by marijuana, similar to the .08 limit for alcohol.

For the sake of safety on Arizona’s roads, we need to move quickly. This ruling, while correct, should not be misconstrued as a green light to drive under the influence of marijuana. Until we have the right tools and standards in place, we risk perpetuating dangerous myths that could lead to more accidents, injuries, and loss of life.

Marc Lamber is a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent-rated trial attorney and public safety advocate. A director at the Am Law 200 firm Fennemore, Lamber chairs the Personal Injury Practice Group and has been featured in national and local media, including the USA Today, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the ABA Journal and many others.

Tags: weed, Arizona Court of Appeals, Cannabis, THC, DUI, THC metabolites, marijuana

Related Content

AG’s ruling highlights need for affordable child care

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes recently acknowledged the real-world challenges faced by political candida[...]

October 8, 2024
law, abortion, judge, doctors, pregnancy,

Abortion amendment not needed for miscarriage treatment

Arizonans deserve to know the truth: miscarriage care is now and will remain available for women, regardless o[...]

October 8, 2024
Arizona Corporation Commission

The Hidden Power of the Arizona Corporation Commission: Why Your Vote Matters

There are a lot of really important issues on your ballot this fall. But it is not just the presidential candi[...]

October 7, 2024
abortion

Arizonans can act now and stop abortion bans from sending patient care backwards

As a pediatrician and family physician, we’ve gotten to know many patients of all ages, and cared for their [...]

October 2, 2024
smoking

Charting a path forward on smoking harm reduction

Over the last several decades, Americans have been smoking less. In 1954, 45% of Americans reported smoking ci[...]

October 2, 2024
PFAS

Safeguarding Our National Security with Practical PFAS Regulation

Our country has made major environmental progress under the Biden-Harris administration. This is especially tr[...]

October 1, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.