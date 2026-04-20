Senate Bill 1458 would make health care more expensive for Arizona

As CEOs of Chambers of Commerce, we know firsthand that rising costs are a top concern for employers and employees alike. As Arizonans battle inflation and higher health care costs, lawmakers should focus on policies that prioritize affordability. Unfortunately, the version of Senate Bill 1458 currently moving through the Legislature would dramatically increase health care costs by limiting the tools employers use to manage benefits.

Employers and health plans rely on cost-effective strategies to keep pharmacy benefits affordable for employees. These include negotiating lower prescription drug costs with big pharmaceutical companies, providing access to pharmacy networks and mail-order options, and offering specialty pharmacy services for complex conditions. These approaches lower out-of-pocket costs, improve medication adherence and increase accessibility to vital medications.

Senate Bill 1458 would make it harder for businesses, large and small alike, to offer their employees jobs with good health care benefits by significantly increasing the cost of high-quality coverage options. Employers rely on flexibility to design health plans that meet the needs of their workforce while staying within budget, keeping their employees healthy. Instead, Senate Bill 1458 would force employers to adopt a one-size-fits-all, government-mandated health plan, causing hardworking families to spend more of their hard-earned dollars on prescription costs. Supporters of Senate Bill 1458 know the legislation will increase costs. They exempted the State of Arizona from the bill’s harmful provisions, protecting state employees while leaving private businesses and employers to absorb the financial impact.

It’s clear: if passed, Senate Bill 1458 would create a damaging domino effect. Higher prescription costs mean higher premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses for employers and employees. To our elected leaders, please oppose Senate Bill 1458 and similar regulations that shift costs onto employers, health plans and, ultimately, patients. Vote NO on Senate Bill 1458.

Deanna Kupcik is the CEO of the Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Todd Sanders is the CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

Mark Stanton is the CEO of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce.