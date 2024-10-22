Political Threats and Violence Cannot Be Ignored

As a former elected official who has faced death threats and survived the January 8th shooting in Tucson, Arizona, I have a unique perspective on the alarming rise of political violence in America. This issue, once a rare and shocking occurrence, has become disturbingly common in recent years. The threats and attacks against individuals based on political ideology are unfortunately not just isolated incidents; they reflect a growing culture of hostility and aggression that threatens the very fabric of our democracy.



The attack I survived in Tucson was a horrifying example of how heated rhetoric and divisive politics can lead to real-world violence. On that fateful day, a gunman opened fire at a constituent meeting, killing six people and injuring thirteen others, including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. This tragic event was a stark reminder of the dangers faced by those who serve in public office.



Sadly, since that event, threats against election workers and elected officials have surged to unprecedented levels across the nation and here in Arizona. We have witnessed two horrendous and despicable assassination attempts on former President Donald. There is no place for violence of any kind in our political process or anywhere else. Whether I support a particular candidate or not,

I am appalled at the actions of some to potentially negate the will of the American people.



Recently, a Democratic campaign office in Tempe was damaged by gunfire. Luckily, no one was injured. But this violent act has a chilling effect on the thousands of Democratic and Republican campaign volunteers across the state who are supporting in support of candidates.

Earlier this year, a Maricopa County GOP Board Member made a reprehensible threat to lynch County Recorder Stephen Richer. This abhorrent statement, rather than being condemned, was met with silence from many within the party. This normalization of violent rhetoric within our political discourse is deeply troubling and sets a dangerous precedent.



The rise in political violence and threats is not just an issue of personal safety; it strikes at the heart of our democratic institutions. When election workers and elected officials are targeted, it undermines the integrity of our electoral process. The constant barrage of threats creates an environment of fear and intimidation, discouraging people from serving in public roles, eroding public trust in our government, and creating fear among voters when they cast their ballot.

It is imperative that we, as a nation, take a stand against this culture of violence. Political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, must unequivocally condemn threats and acts of violence and together we must work to change our political discourse away from unfounded conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric to one of truth and mutual respect. It is important that we recognize that we may have differing opinions, but violence is never an acceptable means of resolving our differences.



There is no justification for using violence or violent rhetoric to settle political disputes or to intimidate opponents. We must all stand united in condemning such acts, regardless of our political affiliations or beliefs. Our commitment to nonviolence must be unwavering, for the sake of our democracy and the future of our nation.

Daniel Hernandez is a former legislator from Tucson and board member of the Democracy Defense Project