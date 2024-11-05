Voters reject Prop 134, block stricter initiative petition requirements

fbpx

Jakob Thorington Arizona Capitol Times//November 5, 2024//[read_meter]

Volunteer signature gatherers Judy Robbins, left, and Lara Cerri, center, watch as voter Grace Harders prepares to sign a petition to enshrine the right to abortion in Arizona, Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Phoenix. Proposition 134 would have made such signature-gathering efforts more difficult by requiring signature thresholds to be met in all 30 legislative districts of Arizona, instead of only statewide. (AP Photo/Anita Snow)

Early voting results indicate Arizonans are rejecting a ballot referral from the state Legislature that would make the voter initiative process more onerous for petitioners.

Proposition 134, the Distribution Requirement for Initiatives Amendment, has received 40.46% of votes in favor of implementing the measure into state law. Another 59.54% of voters rejected the measure at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The ballot referral would change the initiative process by requiring signature thresholds be met in all 30 legislative districts of Arizona, instead of only statewide, to qualify voter initiatives for the ballot.Â 

A voter initiative to change state statute currently takes 10% of signatures cast for governor in the last general election to qualify for the ballot, and a constitutional amendment requires petitioners to gather 15% of signatures. Prop 134 would also require constitutional amendments to meet the 15% threshold in all 30 legislative districts to get on the ballot.

The measure was passed through the Legislature by Republican lawmakers in 2023. No Democrats supported the measure in either the House or Senate.

Other states have similar geographic requirements for an initiative to appear on the ballot like Prop 134 is proposing, but not as strict as meeting a threshold in every legislative district. Many other states require a percentage of districts, either legislative or congressional, to meet that threshold or put a percentage cap on how many signatures can come from one district.Â 

Supporters of the measure argue it makes the signature gathering process more fair since petitioners would be required to campaign outside of Maricopa County.

Opponents say the measure would make it too difficult to get initiatives on the ballot, as one legislative district could veto the rest of the state from having the opportunity to vote on the measure.

