Phoenix City Council takes steps to increase traffic safety

As a 32-year personal injury attorney and safety advocate in Phoenix, I’ve seen far too many preventable tragedies on our city’s roads. That’s why I applaud last week’s unanimous decision by the Phoenix City Council to lower speed limits by 5 mph at multiple, dangerous intersections. This is a significant, data-driven step toward creating safer streets for everyone – pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.

The council’s unanimous vote to reduce speed limits follows a thorough engineering and traffic investigation that revealed the limits in certain areas weren’t reasonable given current conditions. By adjusting speed limits based on real traffic data and risk assessments, Phoenix is showing a strong commitment to the safety and well-being of our community.

From my perspective, as someone who represents injured individuals and sees the impact of accidents every day, I believe lowering speed limits is one of the most effective ways to reduce the severity of crashes. When drivers go slower, they have more time to react to unexpected situations, making accidents less likely to occur and, even if they do, less likely to result in severe injuries or fatalities. This recent action by the City Council sends a clear message: Phoenix is prioritizing the safety of its residents.

Within 100 days of the council’s decision, temporary signs will be installed in the affected areas to alert drivers of the new limits. Permanent signs will follow as part of a gradual rollout, accompanied by reminders on social media to ensure widespread awareness. It’s a smart, thoughtful approach, balancing the need for quick action with the importance of educating the public to drive responsibly.

But these speed limit reductions are just one part of Phoenix’s broader strategy to reduce accidents, injuries, and fatalities on our roads. Last week, the city recently approved the installation of red-light cameras at high-risk intersections, another (valuable) tool to combat reckless driving. These cameras, strategically placed based on crash data, will target intersections with high rates of severe collisions, especially those involving pedestrians.

I agree with Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who hears from residents about dangerous driving nearly every day and sees these updates as a critical way to better protect Phoenix’s families, visitors, and business owners.

From Sweetwater Avenue to Van Buren Street, each of the intersections targeted along these routes in the city’s speed reduction initiative is a step toward a safer Phoenix. So, too, with the reintroduction of speed cameras. However, the success of these changes ultimately depends on public awareness and adherence. As a safety advocate, I urge everyone to pay attention to these changes and act accordingly. These efforts are a model for how cities can prioritize public safety and protect their citizens.

Marc Lamber is a Martindale Hubbell AV preeminent-rated personal injury attorney and public safety advocate. A director at the Am Law 200 firm Fennemore, Lamber chairs the Personal Injury Practice Group.