HB2027 helps meet need for more mental health professionals

Arizona bill HB2027 was introduced in January. It attempts to provide licensing in a more timely manner to behavioral analysts in Arizona. It aims to lessen unnecessary government overreach. Due to mental illnesses growing in the state, there is an increasing need for mental health professionals. Because of this increasing need, HB2027 does not intend to remove any steps necessary for licensure, but rather seeks to remove any inessential and overbearing processes for obtaining a licensure. It will also remove approval by the Psychologists Board to quicken the process.

Not only will this bill allow behavioral analysts to receive their license faster, but complaints will be answered sooner as well. Many mental health professionals showed their support for this bill as it is helpful to remove the layers of steps needed to achieve a licensure. Some people might have concerns about HB2027 and speculate that less regulation means less qualification. However, it is important to note that specific regulations and checks will still be put in place. There will still be certifications and examinations that behavioral analysts will need to pass as well as degree requirements they will have to meet. Furthermore, they will still need to abide by the code of ethics and their continuing education requirements.

I hope that the Arizona Legislature will pass this bill because the clients are our biggest concern. Because there is a persistent need for mental health providers in Arizona, clients who are in need deserve to be placed with a mental health provider in a timely manner. This change in oversight will allow clients in Arizona to get the mental health care they need before it is too late. Not only does this help clients, but it helps providers and employers as well. HB2027 aims to improve the timeliness of mental health care in Arizona.

The bill was passed by the House and is now in the Senate. I urge legislators in the Senate to consider this bill as it will provide more mental health services to clients around Arizona. The Board of Behavioral Analysts as well as the Psychologists Board are also in support of this bill as they hope that mental health care professionals don’t have to jump through immense hoops to get their licensure and they can start serving clients quicker.

However, even though there won’t be as much government overreach, rules and disciplinary actions will still be put into place. In fact, removing more steps to achieve one’s license provides the board with more time to address complaints and proceed with any disciplinary action needed for licensees.

Overall, I support HB2027 because it strives to provide services to clients when they need it. The faster mental health professionals receive their license, the sooner clients in Arizona can be helped. With regulations still put in place, the bill does not remove anything that is essential to the licensing process. I urge legislators to give this bill a chance as it will promote mental health and wellbeing.

Alexis Bidinger is a junior in college studying social work and policy.