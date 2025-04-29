Students in welding CTE programs are ready to bridge the workforce talent gap

As the need for skilled welders continues to grow, the solution is closer than many realize — in Arizona’s high school welding classrooms. Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs across the state are preparing students with the skills needed to thrive in industries like welding. However, to truly bridge the workforce talent gap, welding employers must offer more high school students internship opportunities.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to the American Welding Society (AWS), the U.S. needed more than 400,000 welders in 2024 due to retirements and industry expansion. With 21% of the current welding workforce over the age of 55, the demand for younger workers is critical. It is estimated that more than 82,000 welders will be needed annually between 2024 and 2028, particularly in manufacturing, where infrastructure projects are driving rapid growth. In Arizona, the demand for welders will experience a faster than average growth as the 10-year projected employment change (2022-32) is 15.3% for welders.

ElevateEdAZ, an initiative of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, connects students with real-world experiences through internships, providing invaluable hands-on learning. These opportunities equip students with both technical skills and professional experience, preparing them for future careers. For example, a local senior at Peoria High School is mastering advanced welding techniques under the guidance of their instructor and aspires to build a career in the industry after graduation.

As a partner of ElevateEdAZ, All Things Metal (ATM) is leading by example by offering paid, time-flexible internships to students in CTE programs. They have already brought students in for welding and CNC internships, giving students a hands-on try at the industry and problem-solving, while allowing them to keep educational commitments. It’s a great way for students to gain jobsite experience and receive a leg up in their welding career.

Offering internships to high school students is a strategic move for employers. Not only does it strengthen the industry’s community and future, as well as cultivate an individual’s skills, but it also improves retention rates as young team members grow and receive mentorship from ATM’s leaders, creating a win-win situation. Through mentorship, practical experience and a supportive learning environment, All Things Metal and ElevateEdAZ are helping shape the future, one intern at a time.

We urge welding employers to open their doors to young talent and collaborate with CTE programs and with ElevateEdAZ to create more internship opportunities. By doing so, employers can play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation of welders, ensuring a strong and sustainable talent pipeline for one of Arizona’s key industries.

If you are an Arizona business interested in learning more about how you can be involved with ElevateEdAZ, please contact our Business Partnerships Team at partnerships@elevateedaz.com

Jennifer Mellor is the Chief Innovation Officer of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation.

Juliana Rock is the Culture and Administrative Assistant of All Things Metal.