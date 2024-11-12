Renewed call for American universities to recognize advanced coursework in high school

Let’s be clear. No student should have to incur crushing debt to obtain a higher education. The harsh reality in the United States, however, is that students graduate with debt equaling, on average, around $30,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

For many, that’s a downpayment on a home that will be many years delayed.

While politicians debate loan forgiveness, there are other ways to reward student achievement without incurring excessive debt. It’s also up to colleges to recognize academic rigor during high school to allow students more access to higher education.

Recognition can mean many things in higher education. It can mean acknowledging a high school diploma from one region is equivalent to that of another. It can mean understanding how a certain program might give a student an edge in the admissions process.

One of the most important roles of recognition in North America is how colleges and universities transfer rigorous high school work into credits for students to enter with advanced standing. This is key to lessening the financial burden of higher education for students, and ensuring more equitable access, particularly for students with low socioeconomic status.

Offering students advanced credit by recognizing their college-level courses completed during high school opens more possibilities for students. It also benefits schools in more ways than one.

Benefits for students

When colleges offer advanced status for completion of rigorous high school coursework, students pay attention. Recognition, by allowing the transfer of high school courses for college credit, encourages students to pursue advanced courses. Additionally, the academic rigor of advanced courses in high school provides excellent preparation for college and career success. Research shows that for low-income and historically marginalized students’ participation in advanced courses increases retention and graduation rates.

By transferring credit from high school work into college or university, students bypass entry-level courses and start specialized courses in their major to reach degree completion sooner. Eliminating a semester or two from their experience also offers substantial financial savings for students who would otherwise incur more loans.

Offering advanced credits enhances the campus experience, allowing students greater flexibility to double major, add a minor, and/or engage in other activities like studying abroad.

Benefits for universities

For colleges, recognizing advanced high school courses helps attract more competitive students. Applicants who are pondering how their rigorous high school diploma will serve them in college are already at the top of their game. These are the competitive, innovative, committed learners that colleges want.

Ultimately, colleges are making themselves more accessible by allowing greater flexibility and enabling more students to graduate earlier, if they choose. It’s vital to give students incentives for their hard work and recognize their dedication to academic pursuits with college credit.

In the same way that schools attract theater or sport talent, schools that recognize rigorous academic programs attract future global leaders and changemakers in the same way.

Schools also benefit from increased graduation rates. Motivated students see their diploma through, keeping retention and graduation rates high. This elevates schools’ reputations, and attracts more qualified applicants, year after year.

Recognition matters

As colleges and universities seek to attract highly qualified and diverse students, proper recognition for advanced courses plays a significant role in increasing applications, enrolling, and retaining top students, while offering additional financial relief to this important student population.

The American Council on Education, or ACE, is a major coordinating entity for higher education. Through their recommendations, ACE steers what constitutes a competitive edge in preparation for higher education. The organization recently recommended that colleges and universities award at least three academic credits for International Baccalaureate scores of 4 or higher, designated for all 19 courses reviewed. ACE recommended 12 credits for language courses, allowing students to bypass two or three semesters of university-level language courses.

External review validates that rigor and high standards of high school programs give students an edge in higher education.

Implementing fair and equitable course credit policies to recognize college-level courses completed during high school is key to attracting competitive students. More importantly, advanced coursework has the potential to lessen the excessive financial burdens today’s students face to obtain the higher education that they want and need.

Through the increased availability of advanced coursework, we can benefit students through rigorous learning, increase their chances for college or university admission and graduation, and potentially decrease their financial burden.

Marie Vivas is a Senior Recognition Manager at the International Baccalaureate Organization.