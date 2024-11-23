New Faces: Jeff Weninger

Rep.-elect Jeff Weninger makes his return to the House this session as Commerce Committee chair after taking a term off to run for state treasurer.

Prior to election to the state House, Weninger spent eight years on the Chandler City Council.

Since his first stint in the House in 2015, Weninger focused on fiscal policy and served as Commerce chair in his last term.

And as for his own legislation, Weninger sponsored a bill to create additional protections from employment discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and spearheaded legislation to greenlight event wagering and fantasy sports betting statewide.

He left the Legislature in 2022 to run against incumbent state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, though lost in the primary.

In his campaign for office this cycle, Weninger drew on his past political experience and his own small business ownership stripes and highlighted job growth and cutting taxes as key platform priorities.

He, and running mate Julie Willoughby, faced Democratic challengers Brandy Reese and Nicholas Gonzales in a highly competitive district, with Republicans holding only a 1.56% advantage.

Weninger was the highest vote getter in the race, securing 25.94%. He now returns to the Legislature to represent Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes.

Weninger did not immediately return multiple requests for comment.