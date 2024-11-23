fbpx

New Faces: Jeff Weninger

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//November 23, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>legislature>

New Faces: Jeff Weninger

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

New Faces: Jeff Weninger

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//November 23, 2024//[read_meter]

Rep.-elect Jeff Weninger makes his return to the House this session as Commerce Committee chair after taking a term off to run for state treasurer.

Rep.-elect Jeff Weninger

Prior to election to the state House, Weninger spent eight years on the Chandler City Council.

Since his first stint in the House in 2015, Weninger focused on fiscal policy and served as Commerce chair in his last term.

And as for his own legislation, Weninger sponsored a bill to create additional protections from employment discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and spearheaded legislation to greenlight event wagering and fantasy sports betting statewide.

He left the Legislature in 2022 to run against incumbent state Treasurer Kimberly Yee, though lost in the primary.

In his campaign for office this cycle, Weninger drew on his past political experience and his own small business ownership stripes and highlighted job growth and cutting taxes as key platform priorities.

He, and running mate Julie Willoughby, faced Democratic challengers Brandy Reese and Nicholas Gonzales in a highly competitive district, with Republicans holding only a 1.56% advantage.

Weninger was the highest vote getter in the race, securing 25.94%. He now returns to the Legislature to represent Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes.

Weninger did not immediately return multiple requests for comment.

Tags: Sun Lakes, Gilbert, commerce committee, Chandler

Related Content

New Faces: Hildy Angius

Hildy Angius, a Republican, might be a newcomer, but she is already familiar with Arizona’s political landsc[...]

November 22, 2024

Agency appointees could see repeat of 2023 Senate confirmation discord

Gov. Katie Hobbs’ nominees for state agencies face an uncertain future after Senate Republicans announced la[...]

November 22, 2024

New Faces: Aaron Marquez

Aaron Márquez of Phoenix will be Legislative District 5’s newest House representative. Márquez is an Army [...]

November 21, 2024

Legislative committee leaders set, House Freedom Caucus members not chosen

In appointments that political observers say is unusual, Senate President Warren Petersen gave a committee cha[...]

November 20, 2024

GOP strengthens control of Legislature, wins swing districts

Republicans are set to gain ground in both chambers of the state Legislature after securing victories in sever[...]

November 14, 2024

Montenegro elected speaker, Senate retains Petersen as president

Republicans and Democrats in the state House and Senate elected caucus leaders Tuesday, and a new House Speake[...]

November 12, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.