More than 300 striker amendments proposed during legislative session

State lawmakers have introduced more than 300 striker amendments this session as they look to revive stalled bills, drop new legislation after deadline, and correct proposals up for debate.

A striker amendment deletes the text of a previous bill and replaces it with new language transforming the measure into entirely new legislation.

Lawmakers have used the strikers this session to bypass committees that decide not to hear a bill, introduce copycat legislation after one of their bills stalls in a chamber, and drop new proposals after it becomes apparent the original version of a bill wouldn’t advance through the Legislature.

Here are five of the most prominent striker amendments that have been introduced this session:

Senate Bill 1424

Before: Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, introduced the original bill, which would’ve allowed beer and wine stores or liquor stores to use any “reasonable means” for maintaining records and reports.

Now: The striker amendment to the bill would now establish criminal offenses for people who impersonate an armed forces veteran “with the intent to obtain money, property or any tangible benefit,” according to the bill language. Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, introduced the original bill, House Bill 2030, but the bill was held in the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee after the committee chair, Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, said Blackman refused to work with her staff to amend the bill. The bill highlighted a conflict between Blackman and Rogers, who supported Steve Slaton, Blackman’s opponent last year in the Legislative District 7 GOP primary.

Status: Senate Bill 1424 is headed back to the Senate after the measure passed the House on April 9.

Senate Bill 1543

Before: Senate Bill 1543 was introduced by Sen. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West, to offer more protection to homeowners who have to file for bankruptcy if their home’s equity increases during the pendency of their bankruptcy case.

Now: Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, introduced the striker amendment to the bill, which would clear the path for Axon to build a new global headquarters in north Scottsdale and bypass a ballot initiative calling for voters to approve zoning for the project. The bill would require cities with populations between 200,000 and 500,000 to allow hotels and multifamily residential housing to be built in areas zoned for light industrial use without needing an application that would require a public hearing. The bill has spurred a contentious debate between opponents who criticized the company and bill sponsors for circumventing the will of the voters and Axon officials who say the company will leave the state if they can’t build the headquarters.

Status: The bill was scheduled for a third read hearing in the House on April 10.

Senate Bill 1658

Before: Senate Bill 1658 was originally introduced as a measure that would have allowed an alternative pathway for certification as a veterinary technician. The bill would’ve allowed a prospective veterinary technician to substitute education requirements for on-the-job training with an established nonprofit organization or licensed veterinarian.

Now: The new version of the bill aims to clarify what constitutes inhumane conditions for domestic animals, redefines what it means to provide the appropriate food, water and shelter, and adds a misdemeanor charge for failing to provide an animal with medical attention to prevent unnecessary suffering. This measure replaced Senate Bill 1234, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support, but stalled after it reached the House and was assigned to two committees. Sen. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, introduced Senate Bill 1234 and the original version of Senate BIll 1658.

Status: Senate Bill 1658 passed the House Government Committee on March 26 and is awaiting the House Rules Committee.

House Bill 2300

Before: The original version of House Bill 2300, introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, would have required any state agency, municipality or other entity to report the location of electric vehicle charging stations for public use on its property and the number of parking spots allocated for electric vehicle charging.

Now: The striker amendment for House Bill 2300 expands the list of approved fuel blends available for use in Maricopa County in an effort to lower gas prices. Current law requires drivers in Maricopa County and portions of Pinal County to use different gasoline blends for the cooler and warmer months. The bill received a boost after U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin rescinded EPA guidance that Republicans say made it burdensome for Arizona to prove that air pollution within the state came from outside the country. Sen. T. J. Shope, R-Coolidge, introduced the striker amendment.

Status: The bill passed the Senate along party lines with Republican support on April 9. It will now head back to the House for final approval.

House Bill 2872

Before: House Bill 2872 would’ve created the Arizona Office of Defense Innovation. Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix, introduced the bill to help drive innovation for defense technologies and leverage assets that attract federal and private defense industry in the state.

Now: Sen. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, proposed a striker amendment to require director nominees who served under a previous governor’s administration to be renominated by the current governor and confirmed by the Senate. The amendment would also require the president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority to be nominated by the governor and appear before the Senate. Hoffman, chairman of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations, has criticized a number of Hobbs’ nominees who were seeking confirmation from the Senate. He has also previously said Arizona Commerce Authority should be accountable to the governor and the Senate since the agency plays a huge role in the state’s economic development.

Status: The bill passed the Senate Government Committee on March 26 and is awaiting a hearing in the Senate Rules Committee.

